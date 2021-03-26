Coast Report would like to announce that in observance of this much-needed and deserved spring break, we will be keeping the lights off for the entire week. In the era of the 24/7 news cycle and constant connectivity, we want to recognize the importance of unplugging and taking some time to just be.
This has been a challenging year for everyone and perhaps even more so for students. The loss of face-to-face interaction and a regular change of scenery that in previous years was a normal part of college life has resulted in widespread feelings of isolation and loneliness. Couple that with the stress of constant deadlines, which are also a normal part of the college experience, and you have a recipe for burnout.
That is why we would like to encourage you to do something radical: have a little fun and take it easy. Of course, fun means different things to different people, but even workaholics perform better when they occasionally take some time for themselves.
One simple way to bring more joy and relaxation into your life is to connect with nature. It is so easy to get stuck on the distraction treadmill with so many things competing for your attention. Taking the time to break away and find a natural setting is a proven way to feel more grounded and more connected by helping keep you in the present moment. Hit a trail and get lost for a bit, you will be amazed at what you’ll find all around you in the natural world.
Now that spring is in the air and things are beginning to open back up there are more opportunities to gather safely outdoors with friends while simultaneously working on your tan – the only kind of multi-tasking that we recommend doing during spring break.
Most of us grew up with our parents and elders reminding us to get our priorities straight, and as counter-intuitive as it might sound, you also have to prioritize fun!
Many studies have shown that more leisure time increases productivity. There is a reason that almost all of Europe shuts down for 5-6 weeks in the summer and goes on holiday. Holidays are what makes all the hard work worth it. So, remember this as the time draws near: you’re worth it, you earned it and you deserve it. Make spring break something that you can really look back on for the rest of the semester and smile about.
Don’t feel guilty about taking some “you” time. Think of it as the good deed that it actually is. Happiness is contagious, so the world is actually better off the happier you become. So go ahead – hit the road, hit the trail, hit the surf, and hit the snooze! Get lost and get found.
Rumi, the great Sufi mystic and 13th century Persian poet said, “Let yourself be silently drawn by the strange pull of what you really love.”
Happy spring break everyone. We will see you again on April 5.
