PERSPECTIVE: ‘Scout mindset’ helps navigate age of extreme polarization

Years ago, I made the conscious effort to live a life away from the social media grid. It was a critical and personal choice for my mental well-being.
However, despite my lack of engagement with platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and even Facebook, the algorithms will still find a way to reach me through LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter, which I use as a journalist.
A recent Jan. 2023 report by DataReportal and Kepios, an online database that surveys digital behavior and online engagement, revealed that nearly 59.4% of the world’s population is actively present on social media.
I often feel like an outsider looking in, even missing out on the latest memes. But regardless of my limited experience in comparison to many others of this generation who are socially plugged in, I still see that both social and political polarization continues to tear people apart with hot button issues.
But I wondered how social media fueled so much animosity between different groups without the will to do the research and look beyond judgment?
In 2020, I came across Julia Galef’s TedTalk “Why You Think You’re Right– Even If You’re Wrong” about her emphasis on this idea of a “scout mindset.” In her book “The Scout Mindset: Why Some See Clearly While Others Don’t,” thinking like a scout revolves around a few things:
Recognizing that the truth does not conflict with your other goals.
Acquiring skills that will help you see clearly and not fall into confirmation bias.
Gaining the emotional rewards that come with the scout mindset with the freedom to explore ideas and follow the evidence wherever it may lead you.
Unlike a soldier who thinks with tribalistic spirit only searching for evidence to defend their beliefs, a scout’s goal is to go out, survey what's out there and return with as accurate a map as possible. The only thing that a scout seeks is the truth.
Historically, polarizing issues have always existed, but more now than ever, why is it so difficult for us to come together? We advocate pushing for an honest, rational conversation, but we identify with our resistance so rigidly.
“I think a big part of [polarization] is the algorithms because people aren’t normally exposed unless they’re actually going out of their way,” Orange Coast College Associate Professor of sociology Rachel Ridnor said. “It’s not convenient to see opposite viewpoints. It creates an echo chamber in society.”
Ridnor teaches the Introduction to Race and Ethnicity at OCC and other social science classes that touch on disagreement. According to Ridnor, the biggest social implication is not having the opportunity to have a civil conversation to share opposing views that could help remedy today’s societal divide.
“My goal as a teacher is to make students aware that not everyone thinks like you do, but to create a civil environment where they can discuss these things,” Ridnor said. “That's how I like to frame the classroom where they can talk about these controversial issues with respect knowing that no one is going to mock them or make fun of them.”
OCC Department Chair of Sociology, Ethnic, Gender and Social Justice Studies Jessica Ayo Alabi believes the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in people becoming more isolated in their interactions with people.
“We saw them do more one-way communication with the [social] media,” Alabi said. “You can’t challenge information, you don't get to ask questions, you don't get clarity or explanations for things that are complex or nuanced.”
Alabi emphasized the importance of personal interaction and the conversation that we hold with one another.
“If we’re in a personal conversation, we could ask questions, we’d see context, we’d pause, we’d see gestures, we’d see facial expressions and those are things that are hard to capture on social media,” Alabi said.
We feel deeply connected to the cohorts and communities that we surround ourselves with, but why is it when we’re challenged with different views, we become resistant and even emotional? What is it as a society that drives us to react this way?
At a recent Associated Collegiate Press, Journalism Association of Community College and California College Media Association conference in San Francisco, Lynn Walsh from Trusting News said: “if people don’t trust you, they might avoid you, but their methods of seeking information may not always be reliable, ethical or responsible.”
In addition that they might turn to non-traditional formats of gaining information through their favorite online influencers that support how they feel inside.
In the time of online influencers and content creators, we are presented with more charismatic thought leaders like modern political commentators Jordan Peterson or Hasan Piker.
But Alabi highlights the benefit of being a part of a refereeing process where her peers who work in the same field can challenge her and help her correct the errors that might be there. Although it’s a formal academic process that Alabi is a part of, we can all benefit from having our peers give us the constructive feedback we need.
“We’re missing humility. We’re not humbling ourselves and we’re not using our listening skills,” Alabi said. “I don’t think we spend enough time in discourse, our friends and family, we don’t even know our peers on campus. I’d like to see us talk more when we listen, particularly with people we care about because we’re less likely to throw away their ideas.”
How can we navigate opposing views with greater compassion, or lack of prejudice?
“I think we can all exercise tolerance and respect,” Alabi said. “We can respect the other person, their humanity, their right to have ideas. Whether at a baseball game or worship service, we can sit next to a person and be tolerant and respectful.”
Overall, especially as a returning student, I often feel that not having a social media presence serves me more good than bad. In the scout mindset, I listen to what others have to say with more patience than ever before, in search of what’s fact. I ask others to elaborate their core values unchained by what comforts and cosigns their beliefs on the internet.
We can all benefit from the personal growth that revolves around facing reality with the odds faced with or discomfort of understanding the little differences we have between one another, no matter how big they appear to be.
It does not have to be aggressive, nor do I have to subscribe to the ideas of the other person. It’s not a contest of who is more knowledgeable. It’s gaining the emotional skills to diagnose why we do the things we do.
By determining what’s important to me, abstaining from telling others what to do or how to think, and being mindful of my own energy, I can only hope that we all see a little clearer, like a scout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.