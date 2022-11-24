OPINION: Art cannot be separated from the artist

Social media has become effective in separating the art from the artists. A lot of cancel culture is involved in the controversy of 'canceling' someone based on something they did, which is sometimes debated on social media.
Cancel culture is the practice of calling someone or something out and ostracizing them from society and consumerism for a certain action or stance that they have taken. Throughout history, people have been banished from society for being a criminal or supporting an unpopular/disliked idea or group.
In 2009, performer Chris Brown attacked his girlfriend at the time, singer songwriter Rihanna, which made headlines. According to E!News Brown was nominated more than 10 times for Best R&B Album back in 2012 for his disc F.A.M.E. since the assault, proving that people still listened to his music and watched his music videos. Recently, in 2022, singer Rex Orange County was charged with six counts of sexual assault. Fans on Twitter have voiced their concerns and opinions toward people still listening to his songs.
why r people on my tl defending and choosing to ignore the SIX COUNTS OF SA against rex orange county. Weird weird behaviour— eve (@marriedheads) October 10, 2022
I GET IT, we're all disappointed about Rex Orange County but PLSSSS stop making this issue about "I can't listen to his songs anymore" THIS IS NOT ABOUT YOU, this is sexual assault, why do you can more about the songs than the fact that he sa'd a woman!!!— andy ⚔️ (@sapphicnuns) October 11, 2022
If I were to listen to a Rex Orange County song now, I would be the problem in today's society. I would feel kind of disturbed and ask myself, “Were all of his lyrics lies and just for fame?”
When supporting artists, athletes, music artists and movie stars, there seems to be a number of negative benefits to the fans such as, getting backlash and maybe even judged, just because you support that person. When you are supporting a specific celebrity and then find out that they are being accused, charged or “canceled,” it can make you look bad.
R. Kelly is an R&B singer that people loved listening to until he was was convicted on three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. This ended his singing career immediately. Kelly is now serving 30 years in prison.
I do not believe anyone should support a famous artist based on their actions. It makes me sick to my stomach that some people remain die-hard fans of artists who have committed appalling crimes and/or actions.
There is no separation between the art and the artist. By supporting an artist’s work, you are supporting the artist. I don't think this reflects well upon someone. It would definitely make me feel a little uneasy listening to Rex Orange County’s songs based on what has been said about him. It really makes you think about what kind of people artists are away from the spotlight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.