OPINION: Fight the stigma of drug addiction with compassion

Almost half of all prisoners in the U.S. are in for a drug offense. The justice system is bursting at the seams, with police forced to be on-the-spot social workers. This ends all too often in “the problem” being forcibly removed.
Drug addiction is commonly relegated as a law enforcement issue. Limited training in properly assessing and handling situations related to drug users has resulted in violence. Many of those victims needed help, empathy and time instead.
Drug use can cross over into criminal activity. The lack of judgment and inhibition that can follow drug use is real and can be problematic and detrimental to communities. However, would it have gotten to that point had proper early interventions been available and the person felt valued and cared about?
Portugal decriminalized small amounts of illicit drugs in 2001, and it continues to be a model to watch. They are redirecting drug enforcement funds into health and rehabilitation programs.
According to an article by the New York Times, the decriminalization of drugs in Portugal has expanded treatment for substance-use disorder resulting in a quarter more people receiving medication-assisted treatment for opioid-use disorder than in the United States.
Most notably, they are not penalizing people for being flawed or further perpetuating the stigma, fear and judgment that surrounds drug addiction.
Current policies in much of the U.S., which primarily focus on the criminalization of drugs, ignore the pain, hurt and desperation behind addiction. Where is the compassion in our society and justice system?
Giving fellow humans the tools to safely disengage from their addiction until they are ready, willing and able to fight against the shackles of addiction they have been victims of is humane, not enabling. It is calledharm reduction. Why would this life-saving measure continue to be controversial?
On the Orange Coast College campus on Jan. 27, NARCAN was administered to an overdose victim, and the man was subsequentlyreleased from the hospital just a few hours later. Back to the streets.
There is a misconception that forcing someone to abruptly quit drugs is considered treatment. If they fail, time and time again, they are seen as weak or disposable. Society does not have the expectation that cigarette smokers should go from all to nothing. They have over-the-counter gums, pills and patches at their disposal to wean themselves off.
Why should drugs, that may be lethal when abruptly stopped, be treated any less?
There are successful school athletes, valedictorians and the everyday teenager succumbing to overdoses at record rates.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. drug overdose deaths increased by 114% among 14 to 18-year-olds between the years of 2019 to 2021.
The epidemic of addiction is not in our backyards or the next town over anymore, it is in our homes. Families can no longer ignore and shun those hurting and desperate for help. At this point, we all know someone that has fallen.
Focusing on a “war on drugs” glazes over the ones caught in the middle, and the countless ways they are affected.
At the root of it, improved community programs, making early interventions easier to achieve and mainstreaming more education on recognizing the early signs of drug use are imperative.
Removing thestigma surrounding drug addiction and offering solutions is vital.
The OCC substance abuse website offers information on addiction, local and national counseling and supportresources.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has anational helpline available 24/7, call 1-800-662-HELP (4357). The suicide and crisis lifeline is available by call or text at 988.
