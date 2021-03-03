The Coast Report Editorial Board is endorsing Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley for the second district seat on the Orange County Board of Supervisors.
OC Board of Supervisors is the highest governing body in Orange County. The five-member delegation establishes county policy, appoints members to county boards and committees, and decides on public utilities and county contracts. It is responsible for Orange County’s $7.5 billion budget.
When considering the candidates campaigning for the 2nd district seat, Foley’s record and accomplishments stood out.
Foley served as mayor of Costa Mesa from 2016-2017. She was the city's first directly elected mayor in 2018 and won her reelection bid in 2020. Before serving as mayor, she was a Costa Mesa city council member and held a seat on the Newport Mesa Unified School District Board of Trustees.
Foley is a proponent for public education and debt-free higher education. She helped to pass the Coast Community College District bond measure that procured funding for a nursing school, a student center, new libraries and student housing.
Foley has been critical of the Board of Supervisors COVID-19 response. She says that they set the county back at the beginning of the pandemic by questioning its severity and failing to prepare for the looming health crisis.
Foley has handled the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns seriously. As mayor of Costa Mesa, she instituted a mask mandate when other cities and the OC Board of Supervisors did not. Under her administration Costa Mesa has offered rent relief to tenants and landlords, supported food kitchens helping feed food-insecure families, distributed $2.7 million in COVID relief grants to small businesses, and has kept the community of Costa Mesa in touch and informed by hosting regular COVID-19 town halls.
In an email, Foley said, “I am running for supervisor to use facts and science to protect public health, implement common sense solutions to help local businesses and workers recover, and find new ideas to solve the unprecedented problems we face.”
Foley has long been fighting fighting for worker’s rights and protections. Foley has been endorsed by labor unions and worker organizations like the Orange County Labor Federation, the Newport Mesa Federation of Teachers, the Orange County Employee Association, the National Union of Healthcare Workers, and the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.
We endorse Katrina Foley because she will support higher education, her COVID-19 response has been sensible and supportive, and she will continue to fight for Orange County workers.
