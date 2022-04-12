The Associated Students of Orange Coast College will hold elections April 18 through April 22 both on campus at voting booths and online at OCCVotes.com.
For students to better know the candidates, the senatorial hopefuls were asked:
1: What are the three most important characteristics that define you as a leader? What personal experiences do you have that support these three characteristics?
2: What is one issue that you would focus on while representing the Orange Coast College student body?
Answers listed here are published exactly as they were received and without editing.
Candidate #1 - Jose Miranda Lomeli
What are the three most important characteristics that define you as a leader? What personal experiences do you have that support these three characteristics?
Three important characteristics that allow me to be a good leader would be my dependability, listening skills, and respect for others. All these qualities combined allow me to be a good representative for all OCC students and will help me make sure that their voices are heard. Having prior experience in the Senate Student also comes in handy to make sure I am a good leader as well as a good listener to everyone.
What is one issue that you would focus on while representing the Orange Coast College student body?
There are many issues that could be addressed at OCC, but one that I hope to tackle if given the opportunity to serve in the Student Senate would be student outreach. There are many resources available to students that allow them to succeed. In many cases, students are not aware of the help the school has to offer. This could be addressed by promoting these resources in more efficient ways and will ultimately put us collectively in a better position to be successful at OCC and at our potential transfer schools.
Candidate #2 - Bernardo Moreno Arteaga
What are the three most important characteristics that define you as a leader? What personal experiences do you have that support these three characteristics?
I believe that the first characteristic that defines me as a leader is positivity. I consider myself someone who always makes the best of difficult situations. I think that empathy also falls within my character. I always try to understand the struggles of others and try to give them a hand when possible. Finally, resilience. Life has challenged me, and as a human, I failed at some. It is okay to fail but what is important is to learn from these experiences and try again. Never give up. As an international student, I came here to the U.S. and faced a lot of difficulties. I failed at some but managed to get back up and helped others around me succeed.
What is one issue that you would focus on while representing the Orange Coast College student body?
As a current officer of the ASOCC Executive Board, I can perceive one important issue that derives to the other main aspects of student life at OCC. The student government is not consolidated as one united group which causes the administration to not take them into account when making decisions. Lack of empathy from students also plays a part. The student body lacks leaders who connect the students together as one group and work together towards the path for success. As a Student Senator, I would help address this issue by promoting student engagement at on-campus activities, emphasizing empathy and companionship, and bringing everyone to thrive together.
Candidate #3 - Catherine Le
What are the three most important characteristics that define you as a leader? What personal experiences do you have that support these three characteristics?
I'm very involved. Last semester, I created my own Discord server and invited many of my classmates to join. Even now, I can recall how grateful everybody was for the server and how it brought the class together. I am also very outgoing. As a child, I always took my friends around, so they were involved in whatever fun activities I came up with. Lastly, I am not afraid to speak up. One time, I learned how one of my friends was being picked on for several weeks. I met up with the person who picked on them and called them out for what they were doing. They stopped picking on my friend after that. As a leader, I am proactive, a real people person, and assertive.
What is one issue that you would focus on while representing the Orange Coast College student body?
While representing the student body, I want to focus on maintaining a healthy environment at school.
Candidate #4 - Enya Nguyen
What are the three most important characteristics that define you as a leader? What personal experiences do you have that support these three characteristics?
Perseverance, patience, and organization are three important characteristics that define me as a leader. Through my experience of facing multiple surgeries for my ACL, I have learned to preserve immensely to return to playing sports. Through numerous setbacks, I never gave up and was determined to reach my goal of being able to play basketball again. As a current tutor for 4th graders, my patience is tested daily. Despite this, I choose to remain calm, understanding, and patient with every student. Additionally, my countless to-do lists, spreadsheets, and itineraries can attest to my organizational skills.
What is one issue that you would focus on while representing the Orange Coast College student body?
One issue I would focus on while representing the Orange Coast College student body would be school community. Nowadays, students merely come to campus for classes and leave right after. I believe that students should meet others and familiarize themselves with our campus because of the several opportunities that are unknown, yet extremely beneficial and enjoyable. Clubs, societies, and organizations are available for students to join and represent OCC while furthering their career goals and socializing with others! OCC students should be aware of these opportunities to become more involved in our great school.
NOTE: Candidates 5 and 6 dropped out of the race.
Candidate #7 - Durriya Ahmed
What are the three most important characteristics that define you as a leader? What personal experiences do you have that support these three characteristics?
As a current student leader at Orange Coast College, I feel that the three most defining characteristics of leadership include proactive communication, the ability to create a compassionate environment, and integrity. Listening and providing accommodations to your constituents' needs is an imperative skill for any student leader, and I feel I display this in my day-to-day life as the current Vice President of the Advocacy of the Associated Students of Orange Coast College. Being action oriented is important to me, but so is fostering a sense of community and belonging. Education is often displayed as “one size fits all,” and I aim to make my leadership style reflect the opposite of that and focus on inclusivity.
What is one issue that you would focus on while representing the Orange Coast College student body?
One issue I would focus on while representing the Orange Coast College student body is financial aid. I actively work on a financial aid policy slate and advocate for equitable financial aid for students with an outside organization called Generation Up. As a student who plans to transfer, college affordability is extremely important to me. The rising costs of college make it inaccessible for marginalized students and communities, which is why I want to actively work with and for students in making the changes necessary for us to seamlessly transition into four-year universities without the added stress of college affordability.
Candidate #8 - Kyson Kono
What are the three most important characteristics that define you as a leader? What personal experiences do you have that support these three characteristics?
Adaptable; charismatic; progressive. I have had experiences from team leads as wait staff, to EMT medical emergency situations, to enterprise corporations. No challenge is insurmountable.
What is one issue that you would focus on while representing the Orange Coast College student body?
Depends on what the student body says; personally, I would like to create opportunities for financially-limited students to have more freedom and opportunities.
Candidate #9 - Emmy Tang
What are the three most important characteristics that define you as a leader? What personal experiences do you have that support these three characteristics?
I like to help others. Therefore, I always respond to my classmates who direct message me or ask questions on Discord groups. Also, when a problem comes, I like to how to solve based on the first idea popping up in my head instead of emotions. For instance, my supervisor wanted to know the possibility of sending students text messages via email. After thinking awhile, I had a brainwave connection to the spam texts. Therefore, I researched more information and solved the problem. Responsibility is my other characteristic. I would like to shoulder the main burden in every life situation.
What is one issue that you would focus on while representing the Orange Coast College student body?
I would like to focus on transportation issues. I notice that there are lots of Uber or Lyft cars around the school during the normal class time which could cause the students to have financial issues. The reason could be the financial difficulty of international students and non-local students in buying a car. Since the school plans to be back to in person 100%, I want to concentrate on this issue and find out some methods to help our students. Maybe we can create a collaboration between ride sharing services or the public transportation system.
Candidate #10 - Jake Kondo
What are the three most important characteristics that define you as a leader? What personal experiences do you have that support these three characteristics?
Grit, open-minded, and organized are the three most important characteristics that have allowed me to define myself as a leader during these past few years. Grit and being open-minded have allowed me to see the world from a bird’s-eye view while finding new ways and persevering. By being organized, I served as a founder of a club in high school, a defining captain, and a soccer coach for little children. These attributes have allowed me to succeed in and outside of the classroom. I have the potential to be the best leader for the masses.
What is one issue that you would focus on while representing the Orange Coast College student body?
An issue I would like to focus on while representing the student body of Orange Coast College is student involvement. During my short time here on campus, outside of the Pirate Involvement Fair, students seem to look down at their phones and feel disconnected from others. I would like to create a bigger and closer community here at OCC. I want to make it accessible for any student to get involved so they can meet more new people and further enjoy their time here at OCC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.