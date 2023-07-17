EDITORIAL: Let's talk

As an Orange Coast College student, have you ever missed a financial aid or scholarship deadline, inadvertently taken a class that you later found out doesn't transfer to your dream university, struggled to get food – or just straight up struggled?
The OCC campus encompasses a wide range of students from around the globe and all walks of life. One thing we have in common is that most of us end up navigating the trenches of all the school has to offer by piecing it together on our own, and we tend to make costly mistakes along the way.
Without a doubt, OCC has a mind-boggling array of resources that fit students' needs for anything and everything, but can feel elusive.
Just within this semester, Coast Report has covered topics including help for international students, class registration, the DREAM Act, graduation, the mental health services available, the Accessibility Resource Center, CalWorks, Diaper Dash, Academic Probation, Pirate’s Cove and many more in an effort to help bring attention to the variety of ways OCC tries, and wants, to help its students.
Flyers posted on campus inundate us with dates, info, workshops and advertisements. This creates an information overload that we have to puzzle together ourselves, leaving us mystified. Is there a better way to find out about all of the resources available to you and make sure you’re not wasting your time and money on classes that “don’t count?”
The Editorial Board at Coast Report agrees that the system needs to be streamlined so that semesters don’t fly by with untapped resources.
No, we don’t feel that the faculty, including the hard-working counselors, are at fault. They are an invaluable asset along with the numerous programs and resources OCC offers, but only if we use them.
Mandating accountability from each student and the counselors to meet once per semester to have questions answered, opportunities unlocked and make sure deadlines and other help available on campus are known is a strong first step. In doing so, students who need additional help with the financial aid office and OCC Cares can be sent to the right place. This plan could help leave no stone unturned, and far less students left behind.
Let’s all “put our money where our mouth is,” and hold OCC, and ourselves, accountable.
The Coast Report Editorial Board consists of the editor in chief and section editors. One member of the editorial board writes the editorial and this rotates throughout the semester.
Editorial topics are pitched by all members of the board and a single topic is selected for each editorial. Each editorial board member votes on their position on the selected topic and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a tie on the first vote, editorial board members engage in continued discussion and state the reasons for their initial vote. A second vote is then taken and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a second tied vote, the editorial position will be decided at the discretion of the editor in chief.
