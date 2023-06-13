EDITORIAL: Lawmakers should push through fentanyl education bill

Overdoses are rising. Lawmakers feel something needs to be done, are writing new legislation. ed board agrees". This has been recognized by California lawmakers as they write new legislation in hopes of it being passed.
This new legislation would require schools to facilitate overdose prevention and fentanyl education and provide resources for students in grades 7-12 and their parents. California Senate Bill SB-10, also known as Melanie’s Law, was read by the senate for a fourth time on May 18.
The bill would require a School Resource Guide on Opioids be written by the State Working Group on Fentanyl Education in Schools as to remain accessible to staff, as well as a safety guide that is to be provided to students and parents.
SB-10 also requires private and public K-12 schools to enact a Comprehensive School Safety Plan to reduce the risk of overdoses among students and have resources available to treat a student in the event of an opioid or fentanyl overdose.
The Coast Report Editorial Board, supports this bill and hopes to see a decrease in fentanyl deaths among students, which is currently at an all-time high. According to a statement from the California Department of Public Health, in 2021 alone, there were 224 fentanyl-related overdose deaths among teens ages 15–19 years old in the state of California.
Educating students will likely help to prevent overdoses beyond their high school education.
At Orange Coast College, there were two overdose deaths tied to fentanyl in 2021.The dealer that sold them the fake pills was caught. However, the epidemic continues.
Statewide in California, fentanyl deaths increased by 91% from 2018-2019. Los Angeles County alone has seen an increase of 94% in the same 2018-2019 period.
The bill states that this system utilizes “restorative justice practices, among other things” as opposed to introducing them to the criminal justice system. This will help treat students instead of punishing them.
We support this upcoming senate bill hoping that it earns its place in California law.
SB-10 has been read by the Senate for the 4th time and has been moved to the Special Consent Calendar, meaning it is a non-polarizing topic and does not require much deliberation . This bill still has a long way to go, but it has major potential to be a very effective addition to California's school system.
The Coast Report Editorial Board consists of the editor in chief and section editors. One member of the editorial board writes the editorial and this rotates throughout the semester.
Editorial topics are pitched by all members of the board and a single topic is selected for each editorial. Each editorial board member votes on their position on the selected topic and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a tie on the first vote, editorial board members engage in continued discussion and state the reasons for their initial vote. A second vote is then taken and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a second tied vote, the editorial position will be decided at the discretion of the editor in chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.