EDITORIAL: Coast Report’s 2022 proposition endorsements

The Coast Report Editorial Board votes to determine our endorsements for elections. Coast Report endorses selectively and with a majority vote. The endorsements for the 2022 election include Propositions 1, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31.
Proposition 1 - Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom. Legislative Constitutional Amendment: “Yes” 5-1
The Coast Report Editorial Board supports Proposition 1.
Proposition 1 ratifies abortion rights in California’s state constitution to allow patients to make reproductive decisions without legislative interference. This includes the right to choose to have an abortion and the right to choose or refuse contraceptives.
Coast Report believes reproductive decisions should stay between people with uteruses and their medical providers.
This amendment also does not narrow or limit the existing rights to privacy and equal protection under the California Constitution.
Proposition 26 - Allows In-Person Roulette, Dice Games, Sports Wagering on Tribal Lands. Initiative Constitutional Amendment and Statute: “No” 4-2
The Coast Report Editorial Board opposes Proposition 26.
Proposition 26 would allow native tribes to uphold a monopoly on sports gambling in California that could harm other industries.
Proposition 27 - Allows Online and Mobile Sports Wagering Outside Tribal Lands. Initiative Constitutional Amendment and Statute: “Yes” 4-2
The Coast Report Editorial Board supports Proposition 27.
Proposition 27 would legalize gambling online and in-person outside of tribal land and allow the state to tax certain types of sports gambling and use it to help the homeless community.
Coast Report believes online gambling in California should be legal as it is the only “prohibition”-type law that is still upheld.
The illegality of gambling does not deter people from partaking and should therefore not be considered in whether or not online sports gambling is accessible to Californians.
Proposition 28 - Provides Additional Funding for Arts and Music Education in Public Schools. Initiative Statute: “Yes” 6-0
The Coast Report Editorial Board supports Proposition 28.
Proposition 28 provides additional funding for arts education in public schools. This requires an allotment of money to be constitutionally granted to public schools and community colleges.
The money taxpayers are already paying will be reallocated away from the state and toward public schools.
Proposition 29 - Requires On-Site Licensed Medical Professionals at Kidney Dialysis Clinics and Establishes: “No” 5-1
The Coast Report Editorial Board opposes Proposition 29.
This proposition has already been opposed in the last two elections and works towards unnecessarily relocating nurses and physicians to clinics that don't require their presence at all patient hours.
This proposition would raise the cost of healthcare for dialysis patients and cause clinics to shut down.
Proposition 30 - Provides Funding for Programs to Reduce Air Pollution and Prevent Wildfires by Increasing Tax on Personal Income Over $2 Million. Initiative Statute: “Yes” 4-2
The Coast Report Editorial Board supports Proposition 30.
This proposition increases income tax by 1.75% for individuals with an annual income of more than $2 million and uses that tax revenue to fund wildfire prevention and clean air programs.
Taxes from this proposition will also be used to fund forest management, more firefighters and equipment.
The money also allows consumers to afford zero-emission vehicles and creates a statewide charging network that will work towards protecting the environment.
Proposition 31 - Referendum on 2020 Law That Would Prohibit the Retail Sale of Certain Flavored Tobacco Products: “Yes” 5-1
The Coast Report Editorial Board supports Proposition 31.
This proposition protects children by ending the sale of candy-flavored tobacco, including e-cigarettes and minty-menthol cigarettes.
Passing this proposition will save lives as well as save taxpayers money by preventing tobacco-related healthcare expenses.
Editor’s Note: Coast Report is covering 2022 election races and proposition issues that are expected to have a meaningful impact on our audience, change the balance of power in government and/or be particularly compelling and competitive. Coast Report’s election coverage is intended to inform voters – specifically OCC student voters – and promote the democratic process of free and fair elections.
The Coast Report Editorial Board consists of the section editors. One member of the editorial board writes the editorial and this rotates throughout the semester.
Editorial topics are pitched by all members of the board and a single topic is selected for each editorial. Each editorial board member votes on their position on the selected topic and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a tie on the first vote, editorial board members engage in continued discussion and state the reasons for their initial vote. A second vote is then taken and the majority position becomes that of the editorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.