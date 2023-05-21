The California Department of Public Health released a statement May 11 that the mobile app CA Notify, a digital exposure alert system for California residents that is also a part of the Association of Public Health Laboratories nationwide server operation, has been turned off since the country’s COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ended.
A statement of administration policy published Jan. 30 by the House of Representatives explained the bill to eliminate the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. This was announced on May 11, and many states have followed as a result.
The Department of Health and Human Services came to an agreement May 9 to expire the federal Public Health Emergency for COVID-19, stated under Section 319 of the Public Health Service, by end of day.
Part of that decision was that the grip on COVID-19 restrictions loosened last year. This was due to safety measures of masking, social distancing and vaccine availability in which 250 million Americans were able to at least receive one vaccination shot.
Does this mean COVID-19 is over with? Absolutely not.
Mobile device users in California can turn their notifications back on manually in system settings through the built-in feature for Apple. For Android users, CA Notify can be downloaded in the Playstore with prompts to follow.
But will the COVID-19 virus reach out like a toxic ex checking up on us? It’s likely.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hospitals will continue to monitor hospital admission rates and the amount of COVID-19 deaths among all deaths, but the reporting of aggregate case and death counts have stopped.
So let COVID-19, like a cringey ex, be a valuable lesson we can all collectively learn and grow from.
And above all else, for goodness’ sake, please wash your hands.
