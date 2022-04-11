EDITORIAL: Reducing online courses willingly leaves students behind

Returning to the idea of normalcy has divided people between those who prefer the “then” and the “now.” It is becoming apparent in the workforce that people are looking for remote or hybrid forms of employment as employees return to offices, and with the increase in gas prices putting a strain on commuters, alternatives from the “norm” are more necessary now than ever.
When it comes to higher education, specifically at the community college level, students are looking forward to learning skills they are passionate about. However, they want to do it their way.
“I don’t see our students ever going back to the one-size-fits-all approach that they came to be used to in our colleges,” California Community College’s (CCC) Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley said to EdSource.
So much has changed in the past two years that expecting people to fall back into what worked before isn’t feasible. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, priorities and routines have changed for many people.
So why does it feel like students have been encouraged to look at the one-size-fits-all option of in-person learning as the only option?
Currently, Orange Coast College offers 337 online classes, 193 hybrid classes and 580 lecture and discussion (in-person) classes. While these are better than OCC’s minuscule pre-pandemic offerings of 91 online classes and 50 hybrid classes compared to the 1,297 in-person classes offered in fall 2019, they need to improve. For every in-person class that is offered, there should be an online or hybrid option available as well.
Going back to what worked before is willingly leaving behind students who prospered with online learning during the pandemic. Colleges can encourage students to return to the classrooms on campus, but the pandemic has revealed that there are other ways to learn that are more convenient and accessible for students.
This is why Coast Report’s Editorial Board believes that OCC should have permanent online classes for every major, degree and certificate it offers.
Some students enjoy in-person learning because they can interact with instructors face-to-face and collaborate with other students easily. Since the switch to remote learning at the beginning of the pandemic was sudden and swift, instructors who never taught online before struggled with the new platforms. Retaining information from courses that benefit from more hands-on learning became a challenge for students.
In a survey conducted by Digital Promise and Langer Research Associates in 2020, 42% of 1,008 undergraduate students said staying motivated was a major problem for them with online classes.
On the other hand, in a survey conducted in October 2021, CCC’s Chancellor’s Office asked 400 prospective students about their preferred method of learning. More than half of them preferred a form of hybrid education, 27% preferred all online and 18% preferred all in person. The reason given by students across all racial demographics who preferred hybrid and online learning was the flexibility it gave.
Hybrid and online learning also minimizes scheduling conflicts students experience between their jobs and classes. In the same study by Digital Promise and Langer Research Associates, 68% of students had no problem fitting online courses and work schedules together. Since more than 40% of California Community College system students are working adults that are 25 or older, this is beneficial for not only them, but students who care for children, have mental and physical disabilities and are struggling with their mental health.
The pandemic has without a doubt affected enrollment rates at community colleges and much of it cannot be mitigated by the colleges. For example, CalMatters attributes the decline to the labor shortage and employers hiring people above minimum wage for jobs that do not typically require a college education.
However, more opportunities to learn from home could positively impact enrollment numbers and help students complete their education successfully and in a timely manner.
The Student Senate for California Community Colleges (SSCCC) adopted a statewide resolution in 2020 that urges districts across the state to expand online offerings. Citing the educational barriers created by traditional formats and class schedules, SSCCC asked that for each general education or degree requirement, at least one class be offered in an online format.
OCC is considered one of the top transfer community colleges in the state. As of the 2019 course catalog, the college offers 68 majors, 100 degrees and 150 certificates. OCC employs faculty that are successful and well-known in their fields. Remote courses should be an option for students to learn from some of the best in their respective majors.
It’s been established that remote learning isn’t for everyone, however, it should be an option for students who want to complete and earn their degree of choice. Online courses allow students to choose what best fits their needs. The importance, quality and access to education shouldn’t go back to this complex idea of “normal.” It needs to continue to evolve, as education should.
The Coast Report Editorial Board consists of the editor in chief and section editors. One member of the editorial board writes the editorial and this rotates throughout the semester.
Editorial topics are pitched by all members of the board and a single topic is selected for each editorial. Each editorial board member votes on their position on the selected topic and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a tie on the first vote, editorial board members engage in continued discussion and state the reasons for their initial vote. A second vote is then taken and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a second tied vote, the editorial position will be decided at the discretion of the editor in chief.
