PERSPECTIVE: How to stay motivated during in-person classes

Class attendance has always been notoriously difficult to keep consistent among students and the pandemic has only perpetuated this.
With in-person classes resuming and students returning to campus, the motivation to attend can get lost along the way. A few weeks into the start of the first semester back in-person since spring 2020 has already proven to be more than some students can manage.
I’ve already observed many students in my own classes failing to regularly attend. This may be due to some professors allowing students to miss a certain number of classes before receiving any penalties, but this should not justify ditching.
Regularly attending class can be difficult especially when missing class can seem like the easiest thing in the world. There are so many excuses: oversleeping, incomplete assignments, lack of parking and everything in between.
The key to finding motivation in times like these, when waking up and turning on your laptop isn't enough anymore, is to be your own biggest motivator.
When you feel unmotivated and the last thing you want to do is go to school, the most important thing is to remember your goals.
No matter what you are interested in, what your major is or what kind of classes you are taking, the only thing standing between you and your goals is your ability to attend class.
In college, the only person with the power to commit to your own education is you.The only way to achieve anything is to take it one step at a time, one class at a time and to find the motivation within yourself to want to be present.
Creating an environment you want to spend time in can also really motivate students when school starts to feel daunting. Whether it means making a new friend in class, rewarding yourself with a treat after class or joining clubs and participating in school activities, being able to look forward to something or someone is a great way to stay actively involved and interested in your own education.
Even on the hardest days when all you want to do is take a day off, remember to motivate yourself, force it if you need to, get to school and push yourself to work hard towards your goals and achieve the life you want to live.
