PERSPECTIVE: My choice: This is why I will always support Roe v. Wade

To some women, abortion is a life-altering decision. For me, it was something I rarely thought about until on May 3 when I received breaking news from Politico that a leak from within the U.S. Supreme Court revealed a draft indicating the justices intended to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
With that headline, I was taken back to a 2013 cloudy spring day in Texas. I was a 19-year-old high school dropout who had only recently discovered I was pregnant. I had no stable partner, marketable job skills or life plans. For me, it was a no-brainer to terminate the pregnancy. I knew I wasn’t ready to raise a child and I got an appointment at a local women’s center.
I could see the crowd of pro-life protestors before we turned into the parking lot. Men approached my window, yelling hatefully that I was a “sinner,” that I was going to hell. The yelling intensified as I got out of the car to approach the doors guarded with surveillance equipment.
Waiting to be let in, the protestors called me a “whore.” They called me a “baby killer.” One women with an “Abortion is Murder” sign offered to adopt and raise my baby, but with no compassion in her voice. To them, I was a killer, unworthy of respect or humanity.
When the procedure was over, I felt relieved— like the nightmare was over. Several years went by, and I grew past the struggles that had defined my teenage years. I never felt regret, but I always felt the social stigma of my decision to get an abortion. I lived with frequent reminders that strangers, friends and family alike considered me a murderer for the choice I made. Little did I know at the time that I would be one of the lucky ones, who got to make that choice at all.
Reading the Politico article brought me back to that day. The angry words hurled at me by protestors returned when I read Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft, full of the same hateful rhetoric I read from pro-life supporters on social media and heard from strangers in the street. I thought of the lost 19-year-old girl of my past, wondering what my life would be like if I had been forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy. My heart broke for the anyone who can become pregnant now facing that very situation in my home state of Texas and the 26 states that will likely ban abortion.
I am not alone in my experience. In 2019, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that over 600,000 thousand people in the U.S. got an abortion. The reasons people get abortions widely vary, but are always deeply personal. The New York Times reported in 2021 that 60% of people who get abortions already have a child. A National Institute of Health study concluded that abortions resulting from sexual assault are frequent, with 50% of a sample of 4008 adult rape victims choosing to get an abortion. For others, the pregnancy is wanted and the abortion is a medically necessary, heartbreaking decision due to complications that threaten the life of the fetus and mother.
No matter what the circumstance, the decision to get an abortion is a personal one that should be made individually with the support of health care professionals. I’m tired of watching rooms of men pass abortion restrictions for my body. I’m sick of politicians claiming to be pro-life, while letting generations of single parents struggle with dissipating social programs and watching childhood education crumble. I’m exhausted with the never-ending stream of misinformation about late-term abortions on social media.
I was in first grade when America watched the Twin Towers fall on 9/11, then the resulting invasion of Iraq and rollback of civil rights unfold. I was in middle school when our country suffered the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression at the hands of greedy institutions as they profited off working class Americans losing their retirement accounts and homes. My generation grew up watching the dream we were promised shatter, but on May 3, I saw my country take the biggest step backward yet. Reproductive rights and autonomy has been taken from millions of people across the U.S.and it won’t be the last rights we lose if direct political action isn’t taken fast.
It’s time to speak up by voting in local elections and supporting legislation protecting abortion rights nationwide. We should actively fight against the stigma of abortion and treat it as the normal medical procedure that it is. I am proud to support the freedom of choice. I’m also proud to support the right of people who want to carry their pregnancy to have access to public resources needed to support their family. This is the story of my choice, and why I’ll always support the right of others to make it.
