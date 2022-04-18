With the return of students on campus this spring semester, Orange Coast College has taken a step outside of the shadow that COVID-19 has cast over the world.
The post-pandemic era of higher education has raised a slew of new questions for all colleges to consider. Is there a need for more permanent online and hybrid courses? Should we still enforce mask-wearing on campus?
But what about the smaller problems not related to the pandemic that still affect students at OCC? There are still ways to create a better learning experience for OCC students outside of the aforementioned pandemic-related issues. Enter the Associated Students of OCC (ASOCC) who, through the Student Senate and Executive Board, are responsible for forming subcommittees and writing and passing resolutions to do exactly that.
ASOCC-formed subcommittees work together to create change regarding the specific issues they are dedicated to. The ASOCC has currently formed a Course Syllabus Subcommittee with the objective of getting professors to publish syllabi online prior to student enrollment.
The subcommittee has raised the concern that students not knowing the specifics of how a professor will run their class may be a detriment to their education.
“This is an issue that students deal with,” said Katherine Smith, the Student Senate president and a member of the Course Syllabus Subcommittee. “It disrupts their academic journey and it is silly to call a syllabus a contract when students can’t read them prior to signing up for the course.”
The Coast Report Editorial Board stands with the ASOCC-formed Course Syllabus Subcommittee.
As many of OCC’s students look to transfer to a four-year school, making syllabi available to students before enrollment would create a more efficient system for students to earn their associates degree to transfer. If students were to know the exact workload and commitment that a class will require before they enroll, they would be able to create a more comprehensive plan to earn the credits they need.
Making syllabi available online before enrollment would also keep professors accountable to run their classes as their syllabi suggests.
“We believe some professors look at their syllabus as more of a guideline when realistically they should be looking at it as an agreement between the student and professor,” said Jesse Sorza, a member of the Course Syllabus Subcommittee.
As of now, syllabi do not function as contracts or agreements in any way. As a professor is only obligated to provide a syllabus when a student has already enrolled in their class, there is no obligation for the professor to use the syllabus as anything more than a loose guideline.
If students have no say in accepting the terms of the syllabus initially, then why would professors feel any need to run their classes to the standards of their syllabi? Students enrolling in classes on the condition that they have agreed to the terms of the syllabi beforehand would create added pressure for professors to stick to those terms.
Change on a state-level has already begun, as the Student Senate for California Community Colleges has passed a resolution regarding the issue of syllabi, sponsored by the Associated Students of Irvine Valley College. The resolution states that the SSCCC will facilitate communication between local academic senates and the Academic Senates for California Community Colleges to create policies to provide students with past syllabi.
With progress already being made, it is crucial for student advocates like the ASOCC to get a resolution passed to fix this issue. Creating a better learning experience at OCC should be the top priority of the college, and improvements like having syllabi available prior to enrollment would greatly benefit OCC students.
The Coast Report Editorial Board consists of the editor in chief and section editors. One member of the editorial board writes the editorial and this rotates throughout the semester.
Editorial topics are pitched by all members of the board and a single topic is selected for each editorial. Each editorial board member votes on their position on the selected topic and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a tie on the first vote, editorial board members engage in continued discussion and state the reasons for their initial vote. A second vote is then taken and the majority position becomes that of the editorial. In the event of a second tied vote, the editorial position will be decided at the discretion of the editor in chief.
For this editorial, the board vote on the issue resulted in a 4-1 majority of the board voting “yes” to the question "Do you support the ASOCC’s proposal to have professors publish course syllabi prior to registration?" There was one editor absent from voting. Coast Report publishes voting results to promote transparency.
It's been my experience as a student at OCC that many, if not most, professors stick to their syllabus and if a student is absence too many times or late or has questions about how grades are determined the teacher refers them to the syllabus; so how can teachers now claim that it is not an agreement between teacher and student??
