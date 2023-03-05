OPINION: After two decades, It’s time to dissolve the DHS

The Department of Homeland Security celebrated two decades of history with an anniversary ceremony on March 1. President Joe Biden spoke to commemorate the event and give thanks to the agency on behalf of all Americans.
“Because of you, America is safer, it’s stronger and it’s better prepared to meet whatever threat we face,” Biden said “And the threats are mounting; they’re not diminishing. But we have you.”
With DHS oversight spanning from the Secret Service to Border Patrol, it isn’t a challenge for officials to cherry-pick examples of great work and congratulate the department as Biden did.
However, the darker qualities of this agency vastly outweigh their counterparts and are grounds for a complete dismantling of the young and ill-conceived DHS.
In its 20 years, DHS has shown the terror that occurs when broad powers are granted to a vast Federal organization. Under the purview of the larger department, several agencies have overstepped civil liberties and set dangerous precedents for expanding federal oversight.
In 2002, the American Civil Liberties Union argued against Congress authorizing the creation of a cabinet position for Homeland Security. ACLU activists warned American politicians who were eager for drastic responses after the events of Sept. 11 and plans for what would become one of largest bureaucracies in the federal government were mocked as “haphazard.”
“If it consolidates government power, Congress must also create robust safeguards against government abuse,” said Laura W. Murphy, Director of the ACLU Washington National Office.
Nonetheless, 22 separate departments and agencies were absorbed wholly or in part during the founding of DHS, and safeguards against abuses of power turned out to be far less robust than most had hoped.
“DHS’s overbroad mandate and unchecked powers have turned it into a tinderbox, now ignited by a president willing to trample on the constitutional limits of presidential powers,” ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero wrote in August 2020 after then President Donald Trump sent DHS officers to disrupt protests over the murder of George Floyd.
During that summer Trump sent agents from multiple departments, including border patrol, to Portland OR. to arrest protesters with one stating he was loaded into an unmarked van without explanation and driven to another location for questioning.
In that case it was the citizens of Oregon facing the egregious abuse by DHS that Immigrant communities and minority communities have faced since its creation.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly known as ICE, is one agency within DHS that has garnered much public outrage over their treatment of immigrants both lawfully and unlawfully living in the U.S. The most well-known example is the separation of children from their families at the Southern border, some of whom are still missing.
ICE holds contracts with private prisons such as GEO Group, which projected positive growth to their investors over the coming years, despite the restrictions President Biden placed through an executive order signed last year.
In these prisons, people are subjected to beatings, often become victims of sexual assault, live in severely unsanitary conditions and are met with force when they attempt to protest.
Many people detained are waiting on civil immigration cases. A type of case where the defendant is not being immediately sent for deportation and may be legally allowed to stay in the U.S. – either way the treatment is the same.
Though abuse by ICE and Customs and Border Protection agents is common, it is extremely uncommon for any to face repercussions.
A subcommittee of the Homeland Security Advisory Council was called during then President Barack Obama’s second term because of the rampant misuse of power by CBP agents.
“The panel subsequently determined that the agency was plagued by a system that allowed bad actors to stay on the payroll for years after they’d engaged in egregious, even criminal, misconduct,” wrote ProPublica staff reporter A.C. Thompson.
In 2020, U.S. lawmakers introduced a bill that would strengthen oversight of DHS and prevent further abuses.
The bill failed.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which was also absorbed into the DHS, has broad prevues as well. According to their website, they are responsible to “prepare for, protect against, respond to, recover from and mitigate all hazards.”
If that sounds like an unspecified mess of an organization you are beginning to grasp the Department of Homeland Security.
In 2022, the U.S. Civil Rights Commision found FEMA to have unequally responded to the 2017 hurricanes Harvey and Maria in Texas and Puerto Rico, respectively. The commission published a report detailing how FEMA lacked the necessary amount of Spanish-speaking employees to assist Puerto Ricans and incorrectly translated information.
The report also pointed out that FEMA allocated $141.8 million for individual assistance in Texas after Harvey and only $6.2 million in Puerto Rico after Maria. Dozens of lives were lost as a result of Hurricane Harvey, yet an estimated 3,000 people died in the aftermath of Maria.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge, who served as the first secretary of Homeland Security, wrote an opinion for the Philadelphia Inquirer on Thursday where he reflected on the decades DHS has been operating.
“If I have one regret 20 years later, it is that America is still without a 21st-century immigration policy,” Ridge wrote.
He may not have regrets when it comes to the substantial misuses of power DHS has committed – perhaps few within the department do – but with the dissolving of DHS into its smaller components and with proper oversight, it is possible to see Ridge’s dream policy come to fruition. Continuing the path laid out by DHS is only going to make these problems worse.
