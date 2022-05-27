PERSPECTIVE: The Uvalde shooting: Through a teacher’s eyes

Almost 10 years ago, I lay in my bed sleeping in on one of my rare days off. My boyfriend woke me with a worried look in his eyes and a face that said,, “I have something terrible to tell you.” He pulled the covers up under my chin and proceeded to tell me that there had been a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut at Sandy Hook Elementary School and 26 people were dead including 20 children.
I crumpled in sorrow as I thought of the lives lost, but also of my own students and my fellow teachers. I knew my colleagues would be thinking the same thing. Is this what it means now to teach young children? To have to risk your own life? Wracked with sobs, I was struck with a sudden realization-I loved my students so much that I would gladly lay down my life for them if it would protect them.
However, to ask teachers to make this decision shows that we have failed as a country on so many levels. Teachers are already overworked, undervalued and criminally underpaid and now we’re asking them to be human shields?
I taught for seven years working with children from three-to-12 years old over the course of my career and now attend Orange Coast College to pursue a degree in journalism. While it was one of the most fulfilling things I’ve ever done, part of why I left was because I didn’t want to literally sacrifice my life to a profession where I was overworked, undervalued and criminally underpaid.
What was lost at Sandy Hook, Columbine, Parkland and now Uvalde is so much more than lives and more than innocence – that was gone a long time ago – it is the sanctity of the classroom.
The classroom has a sort of holiness to it that you only understand if you’ve made it your life’s purpose. As a teacher you’re responsible for way more than academic development- you’re responsible for social, emotional, mental and physical development as well. During my tenure, I taught children how to read and write, addition and subtraction but also how to tie their shoes, resolve conflicts and make lifelong friends. For a lot of children, the classroom is a refuge from chaotic homes and their teachers can be the only source of kindness in their lives.
For the past two generations, we’ve let the National Rifle Association and the gun lobby ruin this. In 2018, the NRA donated over to eight senators, including Marco Rubio of Florida and has donated millions over the careers of senators like Mitt Romney of Utah, Joni Ernst of Iowa and Tom Cotton of Arkansas.
This is why nothing ever gets done on gun control on even common sense reforms like universal background checks despite 84% of Americans approving of them.
The threat of mass shootings has affected the fabric of American culture and has been so consistent that it is now routine. Victims are still being buried from the shooting at the grocery store in Buffalo that claimed 10 lives. And on May 15, we had a shooting in our own backyard at a Taiwanese church in Laguna Woods, which left one dead.
And now we add Uvalde to that list.
The shooting in Uvalde has reinforced for even the youngest Americans that none of us are truly safe anywhere. We all like to live with the fallacy that we are safe. I mean, why would anyone hurt us? We’re good people undeserving of violence.
And then it hits home.
Four years ago, I was nearly killed when a man sent two pipe bombs to an office building, in a domestic violence situation. The intended target was killed instantly and two other women besides myself were severely injured.
On that day, I sustained a traumatic brain injury, a concussive inner ear injury, damage to my right eye, smoke and debris inhalation and compression fractures up and down my spine.
What I saw can best be described as combat-like conditions. Shrapnel, broken glass and body parts were strewn across a radius that encompassed five buildings. As a result of my experiences, I have struggled with severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and it has only been through intensive work in therapy, medication and finding a purpose through journalism that I’ve made it through. I’ve learned to live alongside the memories of that day rather than having them control my life.
I intimately understand the long road the survivors of Uvalde must travel in order to heal and go on to lead functional lives. The best way we can support them and honor those lost is by enacting gun control laws. But this won’t happen unless we make a concerted effort to take on the gun lobby.
And it is possible.
Big Tobacco was once thought to be invincible yet was greatly diminished in power through repeated litigation, public pressure and federal agencies enacting common sense reforms in the name of public health. I believe we can do the same with the gun lobby but it will take time and a gargantuan effort.
A child’s biggest worry in school should be spelling tests and math homework, not whether their body will be so mangled from gunfire that they can only be identified through DNA.
Children assume that the adults in their lives are there to solve their problems and to protect them. As a nation, we need to ask ourselves, are we doing all we can to protect them?
The 19 dead children in Uvalde are proving that we are not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.