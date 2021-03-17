EDITORIAL: We stand with our Asian-American friends, peers and neighbors

The Coast Report Editorial Board condemns all acts of hate directed at the Asian and Asian- American community across our country.
We join the Coast Community College District Board of Trustees in condemning anti-Asian racism.
And most importantly, we stand in solidarity with Asian communities and won’t leave them alone and scared.
The events in Atlanta highlight the fears of the Asian-American community, and while the act has yet to be ruled a hate crime, the spas targeted were all part of the Asian community.
These acts are happening within our local community. Hate incidents involving Asian Americans in Orange County were 10 times more likely in 2020 than in 2019, according to a report by ABC 7 Los Angeles.
In our own backyard, these actions have become more prevalent, for a county that’s population is 21.7% Asian. This is a worrying trend that has surged since the beginning of the pandemic.
These are our neighbors, our classmates and our friends. No longer can we just sit by and watch. Reach out to those that are worried, learn to understand their concerns, and amplify their voices so that they are heard.
