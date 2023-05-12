Pirates exit state championship pool after 3-2 loss to Grossmont

After qualifying for the CCCAA Beach Volleyball Team State Championships, Orange Coast College went toe-to-toe with the eventual champions Grossmont College in pool play, losing in a narrow 3-2 loss at West Valley College on Thursday.
The back-to-back Orange Empire Conference champions entered the state tournament in Pool A, with both Grossmont and Cabrillo College. OCC first matched with the Griffins, who began the tournament with a close 3-2 victory over Cabrillo. The Pirates’ No. 2 and No. 3 duos, sophomores Jesse Coralle/Lexy Mendoza and sophomore Paige Cutwright/freshman Alexandra Selivanov, secured OCC’s two points in the match, with wins of 21-13, 21-10 and 21-10, 21-13 respectively.
With the Griffins securing straight-set wins in the No. 4 and No. 5 matchups, the tiebreaking set was between OCC’s top pair, sophomores Brisa Zapata-Reaves and Corrine Williams, and Grossmont’s top duo of sophomore Madison Bogle and freshman Alana Embry. Zapata-Reaves and Williams took the first set 21-17, but the Grossmont pair rallied for the comeback with 21-13, and 17-15 wins in the second and third sets to clinch the victory for the Griffins.
With Grossmont clinching a spot in the state final, the third match between Cabrillo and OCC was forfeited by Cabrillo. Ventura College advanced out of Pool B to set up the state championship matchup, in which the Griffins would secure their third state title since 2015 in a 3-2 victory.
Despite OCC’s season coming to an end as a team, the Pirates will return to West Valley on Friday and Saturday, as the pairs of Zapata-Reaves/Williams and Cutwright/Selivanov will compete in the state pairs championships.
