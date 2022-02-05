It was 70 degrees at Newland Courts in Huntington Beach with not a cloud in the sky or a worry in mind for the Orange Coast College beach volleyball team.
To start the year, the Pirates shut out Rio Hondo College 5-0, not even dropping a set to the Roadrunners on Friday morning.
“We were always confident,” OCC freshman Summer Hanks said. “I feel like there was never any doubt.”
The matchup with Rio Honda was the first game for the Pirates that was officially recorded since 2020, and the first win that will build towards a playoff appearance since 2019 — if the season continues as planned. Last year’s season was abbreviated, with no California Community College Athletic Association playoffs, and 2020’s season was promptly cancelled four games in due to the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It feels great that we’re getting a full season,” OCC head coach Chuck Cutenese said. “What I’m most happy about is that the girls stayed and committed to another year, when they could have gone on.”
The Pirates placed serious emphasis on making a clean transition from indoor to beach competition. In the post-game debriefing, Cutenese pointed out several aspects of the game that needed to be adjusted in an outdoor setting, including setting the ball lower, operating in closer proximity to your teammate and using the wind to your advantage.
“Beach is two-on-two, so first of all, you have to be an all-around player,” Cutenese said. “When you’re out here [on the beach], you don’t get to hide your weaknesses. You have to apply and work on all of the skills of volleyball.”
Some players, like sophomore Alanna Shields, only compete in beach volleyball competitions, as opposed to playing in both indoor and outdoor. Shields opened the year as part of the Pirates’ No. 1 pair, alongside her sophomore partner, Sophie Solo.
“It felt great to get back on the sand. I missed it a lot,” Shields said. “This team has a really good bond and chemistry together.”
The Pirates will look to improve on their 5-3 finish from last season, which featured a tie for second with Cypress College, behind an undefeated Fullerton College program.
After Friday’s match, OCC improved its win streak to six games, spanning back to the 2021 season.
The Pirates will be back in action on Feb. 11 when they travel to Long Beach City College for a non-conference matchup at noon.
“This is one of the strongest programs I’ve had in a long time,” Cutenese said. “The three ingredients you want are talent, work ethic and then commitment to a long season, and right now, we show those three.”
