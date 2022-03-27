Orange Coast College beach volleyball tends to make quick work of its opponents, and there has been no difference since they entered the heart of Orange Empire Conference play.
The Pirates (7-0, 3-0) swept Saddleback College 5-0 on Friday, taking every single set against the Bobcats at Newland Courts in Huntington Beach.
“We had three different [pairings] today, so what I was most pleased about was that they all looked good together,” OCC volleyball head coach Chuck Cutenese said. “I was really pleased that we came out strong.”
Right out of the gate, OCC’s No. 4 pairing of sophomore Lexy Mendoza and freshman Paige Cutwright won back-to-back sets against their opponent by a combined score of 42-11.
The Pirates went on to clinch the overall victory before the sun could even break through the morning fog, due in part to a clear mismatch between the two OEC foes. Coast benefited from quite a few aces, a product of pinpoint serving and power.
Despite the lopsided affair on Friday, Cutenese stressed mental discipline for his team throughout the match.
“You always focus on the next point and not what the opponent's score is,” Cutenese said. “Things like that help to keep them reminded of how they can stay engaged in the game.”
By the time OCC’s No. 1 pair took the court, the team was already up 4-0 overall, but freshmen Alanna Shields and Sophia Sola still put on a show in the concluding match. The Pirates’ premier duo worked in tandem to complete the overall sweep, with a 2-0 win of their own.
Shields and Sola are 6-1 overall as a pair this season, only dropping a three-set match to Irvine Valley College 16-14 earlier this month. Their relationship with one another, 10 years in the making, is a testament to the duo’s success.
“We just have really good chemistry since we’ve played together for so long. Growing up playing beach [volleyball] with Alanna, I’ve always been the defender, and she’s always been the blocker,” Sola said.
The Pirates will have their undefeated record on the line April 1, when they face Cypress College and Golden West College in their first doubleheader of the season. First matches are set to start against Cypress at 10 a.m.
“It’s a lot,” Sola said. “But then again, I think [we have] a lot of built up endurance because we’ve done it for so long. I’m used to it, and it doesn’t faze me that much anymore.”
