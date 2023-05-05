OCC drops first game in regional playoffs against Canyons

The Orange Coast College baseball team was beaten handily at home 16-6 in the first game of a best-of-three series against College of the Canyons on Friday in the first round of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California regional playoffs. Canyons is the third-place team in the Western State-South Conference.
OCC was able to get on the board first with an RBI single to left field in the bottom of the first by sophomore outfielder Zach Dickason with freshman outfielder Jaden Lyburtus crossing the plate to score from second base.
The Pirates extended their lead in the fourth inning, scoring three runs off three hits to take a 4-0 lead. Freshman catcher J.T. Crabbe produced Coast’s first run of the fourth with an RBI single to left field, giving freshman infielder Koby Williams the green light to head home from third base.
The Pirates tacked on two more runs in their half of the fourth inning on a 2-run double to center field off the bat of sophomore outfielder Evan Scalley that brought Crabbe and freshman infielder Ethan Brand home to score.
Canyons’ bats finally got hot in the top of the sixth, and the Cougars’ offense took control of the game. Canyons scored at least two runs in each of the next four innings to overtake OCC down the stretch after going on a 16-2 run to close out the game.
Despite Coast falling short of the win, Lyburtus had a solid showing on offense, going 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored.
The Pirates will face Canyons again at home on Saturday at 11 a.m. in what could be an elimination game for OCC if the Cougars can pull off another win on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.