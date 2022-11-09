SPORTS RECAP: Women’s water polo wins Orange Empire Conference Championship

Orange Coast College’s women’s water polo team won the Orange Empire Conference Championship, while both the men’s and women’s basketball teams started their seasons strong. OCC programs went 11-5 from Nov. 1-5.
Women's Water Polo (24-4)
The Pirates narrowly overcame Fullerton College in the Orange Empire Conference Water Polo Championships 11-10 on Saturday. It was an epic, marathon of a match that took eight overtime periods to settle.
Coast came out strong, scoring four unanswered goals before Fullerton got on the board.
Early in the second period, OCC extended their lead to 5-1 that they maintained into the fourth period, still up 7-4.
With their backs against the wall, Fullerton fought back and scored, going up 9-8 with 3:05 left on the clock.
The Pirates refused to let the game slip away from them late, freshman 2-meter Ana Nardelli punched in the tying goal with around two minutes left, sending the game into overtime.
Both teams scored in overtime to even further extend the game.
With the game tied at 10-10 in the eighth overtime period and only 8 seconds remaining, sophomore center Natalia Stanard scored on a cross-pool pass from sophomore attacker Faith Cuevas to bring the battle to a close.
OCC goalie Annabelle Sherman played a crucial role in the Pirates victory, racking up a season high 24 saves and going five straight overtime periods without allowing a goal.
With their massive victory, the women’s water polo team moves on to the Southern California Regionals, a tournament to be played at Long Beach City College starting Nov. 10.
The Pirates road to the finals began with a 16-7 victory against the Cyprus College Chargers in a playoff match-up on Thursday.
Orange Coast commanded a dominant lead the entire match after going up 6-1 in the first period.
Sophomore center Kendall Chrisman led Orange Coast in scoring with four goals.
The Pirates would go on to win in the semifinals on Thursday versus Riverside City College 8-7.
OCC managed to take an early lead, going up 3-0 in the first period, but Riverside regrouped and came back, keeping it close the remainder of the game.
Both teams traded blows, but in the end the Pirate defense prevailed. Sophomore goalie Annabelle Sherman helped her team hold on to their hard fought lead and secure a win with 11 saves.
Men’s Water Polo (15-11)
The Pirates demolished Fullerton College’s Hornets 26-1 on Friday.
Coast scored at will for the duration of the game and played lockdown defense, only allowing one goal in the second period.
Freshman attacker Grant Busta led the Pirates offensive explosion with five goals.
OCC would go on to fall short of victory in a game against Saddleback College that same day. The final score was 13-11.
The team exchanged blows with both teams finding the net multiple times in the first two periods.
Coast led 8-7 at the end of the second period until Saddleback surged on offense in the third period, scoring four goals to OCC’s one to bring the tally to 11-9 in favor of Saddleback.
The Pirates fought back in the fourth, scoring two goals to make it a one-point game before Saddleback scored in the last 30 seconds to keep victory out of reach for OCC.
Despite the loss, sophomore center Ethan Pranajaya had a powerful offensive performance scoring five unassisted goals.
The Pirates won one more game on Saturday against Riverside City that ended 12-10.
Through the first two periods, both teams found the net with the Pirates managing to gain a small lead of 6-4 at the end of the second.
Coast managed to preserve their two goal lead and come out on top.
The next men’s water polo game will be on Wednesday at Long Beach City College against an undetermined opponent.
Men’s Soccer (5-13)
The Pirates started strong, but ultimately fell short of victory against visiting Santa Ana College on Tuesday.
OCC took the lead late in the first half when freshman midfielder Edison Ramirez found the back of the net for the game’s first goal, with the assist going to sophomore defender Jared Velazquez.
The second half went poorly for the Pirates as Santa Ana scored four unanswered goals, all in the first 25 minutes of the half, to take a 4-1 victory.
Although the Pirates failed to secure victory, sophomore keeper Collin Macha had a sure-handed showing with nine saves.
The Pirates suffered another defeat Friday at Fullerton College, falling on the wrong side of a 4-0 match.
The game remained an even 0-0 match through the first half, but in the second half, Fullerton's offense surged, scoring four goals to close out the game.
The men’s soccer team next plays against Golden West College on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball (16-5)
The Pirates started their week strong on Wednesday with a dominant conference win at home over rival Golden West College. The Pirates were practically uncontested in their victory, winning three straight sets with scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-14.
OCC sophomore outside hitter Brisa Zapata-Reaves had eight kills and a block on the night and freshman middle blocker Natalia Brandlin led her team in blocks with 10 while also racking up seven kills.
The Pirates failed to replicate their success from earlier in the week in a Friday road loss against Cypress College. Although the Pirates put up a good fight, they were ultimately bested in the fifth and final set of the match.
OCC won the second and fourth sets with scores of 25-17 and 25-22.
Cypress took the first, third and fifth sets with scores of 28-26, 25-22 and 15-9.
The women's volleyball team has an upcoming home game against Santa Ana College on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and an upcoming away game versus Saddleback College on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Women's Basketball (1-0)
The Pirates started this season on the right foot with a 54-42 victory over San Diego Mesa College.
The Pirates excelled defensively, holding SDMC’s starting five to a total of only 17 points while only giving up a single 3-point shot.
The women's basketball team will look to continue their strong start to the season with another victory against LA Trade Tech in their upcoming game at Moorpark College on Thursday at 3 p.m. and against Moorpark College on Friday at 5 p.m.
Men’s Basketball (2-0)
The Pirates started their season undefeated, with two victories in their opening week of play.
OCC beat the Rio Hondo Roadrunners on Thursday 88-87.
The Pirates enjoyed a lead for most of the game and had built up a 10 point lead until midway through the second half when the Roadrunners went on a 11-0 run to go up 63-62.
Rio Hondo would manage to hold that lead over Orange Coast until the final minute of play. With a little more than four seconds remaining and the Pirates trailing 87-85, sophomore guard Jydon “Boogie” Hall uncorked a three-point shot, but was fouled in the process.
With the clock dwindling and a chance to tie or win the game, Hall stepped up and nailed all three free throws to secure victory for OCC.
Hall led his team in scoring that evening with 25 points, while also picking up three assists and one rebound.
The Pirates played another game Friday against LA Pierce College and stayed flawless, advancing to 2-0 with a dominant performance outscoring their opponent 93-60.
Orange Coast took the lead in the first half, and continued to build their lead for the remainder of the game until victory was secured.
Sophomore guard Logen Howard was the leading scorer for Orange Coast in the contest. He racked up 24 points, going 9 of 12 from the field and draining 5 three pointers on 7 attempts. Howard also contributed defensively, picking up 4 steals on the day.
Football (2-7)
The Pirates snapped a 4-game losing streak Saturday night with a 47-6 win on the road against LA Southwest College. Sophomore running back J.P. Segura put on a superhuman display, totalling 303 yards with 7.6 yards per carry, and five rushing touchdowns on the night.
Coast’s first drive set the tone for the rest of the game. The Pirates marched down the field, leaning on Segura to establish the run game early. He carried the ball six times on the first drive for a total of 32 yards and capped off the seven play endeavor with a three yard rush for a touchdown.
OCC’s offense never took their foot off the gas, with the Pirates next six drives ending in touchdowns. In contrast, LA Southwest struggled to gain any real traction on offense, remaining scoreless until the last minutes of the fourth quarter.
Freshman quarterback Baylor Ayres would go on to overcome the early pick he threw, and rack up a respectable 122 passing yards with two touchdown passes.
Coast’s defense did its part too. They held the Cougars scoreless the vast majority of the game, and were stout on 3rd downs, only allowing three conversions on 13 attempts. The defense stood strong on 4th downs as well, allowing only one conversion on four such attempts.
The next men’s football game is at home on Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. against West LA.
