Orange Coast College’s men's volleyball team won its seventh game in a row after defeating Santiago Canyon College on Friday.
The game started with a close first set as it went back and forth, but OCC did not allow the Hawks to take the lead.
The Pirates won the first set 25-23.
OCC head coach Travis Turner had a few words for the team after the first set.
“We just had to calm down a little bit and serve a little better,” Turner said. “I think that if we serve like we did tonight, we are going to be really tough to beat against anyone.”
The Pirates started to feel comfortable coming into the second as they began the set leading 5-0.
The Hawks were not able to catch up in the second set as they were down by as much as 12 points.
SCC was down 23-11, but attempted to come back by taking the next three points.
Hawks’ freshman Ryan Kain hit the ball under the net to make it 24-14 and then Santiago Canyon hit the ball out of bounds in the last two attempts to lose the set.
The Pirates won the second set 25-14 and extended the lead to 2-0.
OCC was in complete control to start the third set as it started with an 8-0 lead. It was once again not close as the Pirates were up big time the entire time and not looked back.
“We just had to be aggressive and not back off,” Turner said. “We had a big win against IVC, who is kind of our rival, so I did not want them to be let down after that match, but they did not do that.”
OCC won the third set 25-13 and swept the Hawks 3-0.
Freshman Grayson Kling finished with 32 saves.
Sophomore Will Anderson finished with 12 kills and only one error. Meanwhile, freshman DiAeris McRaven had eight kills.
“We did not know a lot about [Santiago Canyon],” McRaven said. “So we just knew we had to come in here and play aggressive and play hard no matter who we are playing against.”
This is the Pirates’ third straight game not losing a set.
OCC improved its record to 12-1 and remained undefeated in the Orange Empire Conference with a 3-0 record.
The Pirates look to continue playing great volleyball when they return home and face Fullerton College on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
