Orange Coast College’s baseball team was defeated 6-2 by visiting Riverside City College on Thursday, marking the team’s fourth consecutive loss.
RCC had success at the plate early in the game, scoring a run in each of the first two innings. The visitors got on the board right off the bat with an RBI single to left field by Adrian Arechiga in the top of the first that brought Robert Phelps home to score. Riverside followed that up with another run in the second when Anthony Gibbons hit an RBI single to right field with Bryce Cermenelli crossing the plate to score.
OCC baseball head coach Nate Johnson credited freshman pitcher M.J. Gabaldon for regaining his composure after giving up the two runs early in the game. In the six innings he pitched, Gabaldon racked up six strikeouts, issued four walks and allowed three runs off seven hits.
“It helps everybody out because he could easily fold over, and they could score a bunch more runs,” Johnson said. “He was able to put up a bunch of zeros on the board that gives us a chance to get back in the game. He did a great job with low run-support being able to keep it close like that.”
Riverside’s starting pitcher Anthony Silvas was effective on the mound at limiting hits, and keeping the Pirates off the board until late in the game. In his six innings pitched. he tallied seven strikeouts and just one walk, while allowing only three hits and just a single run to score.
“They had a good pitcher on the mound today – a guy that had a good fastball and a good off-speed pitch,” Johnson said. “We kind of figured him out there late, and got a run or two against him, but he had our number all day unfortunately.”
The Tigers tacked on another run in the sixth inning off a sacrifice fly hit by Bryce Cermenelli that brought Sebastian Flores home to score RCC’s third unanswered run of the game.
The Pirates finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth inning when sophomore outfielder Evan Scalley hit a single to right field giving freshman outfielder Sebastian Moore the green light to head home.
OCC would cut Riverside’s lead to 3-2 in the next inning thanks to a solo homer by freshman infielder Kanan Treece, his second of the year.
“He works hard in practice. He’s one of those guys that really wants to do well every single at bat, and baseball is a tough game because you don't always do well,” Johnson said. “He got behind and got a hanging curveball which he deposited over the wall.”
With Coast cutting into their lead, the Tigers caught a big break in the eighth inning, scoring two runs off a wild throw to third. Riverside extended its lead even further in the eighth, scoring another run off an RBI single to center field by Robert Phelps to make the score 6-2.
Despite an overall winning record of 14-8, the Pirates have struggled in conference play. OCC is 1-4 in such games, having lost four straight against other teams in the Orange Empire Conference.
“As a whole, I didn’t like how we played today,” Johnson said. “We weren't playing as a team today, and I don’t think we’ve played as a team in the last week and a half.”
The Pirates will go on the road to wrap up the three-game series against RCC in their next game on Friday at 1 p.m.
