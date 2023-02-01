SPORTS RECAP: Baseball claims Memorial Cup, beach volleyball starts with back-to-back wins

Orange Coast College spring semester sports kicked off in a big way this past Friday, as three squads opened their seasons with a win. The OCC baseball team claimed a 2-1 series win in the 2nd Memorial Cup between the Pirates and El Camino College, while the beach volleyball team started their season off with back-to-back shutout wins. OCC programs went 8-2 from Jan. 27 to Feb. 1.
Baseball (2-1)
The Pirates claimed the Memorial Cup trophy for the first time in program history after taking the first two games of the series against the Warriors.
OCC took a series lead in the season opener with a 6-3 win. Coast freshman outfielder Sebastian Moore had the biggest hit of the day for the Pirates with a three-run single in the bottom of the third, scoring freshman catcher Luke Davis and freshman infielders Kyle Koppelmaa and Kanan Treece. The Pirates clinched the series on the road on Saturday with a 5-3 win, before losing the series finale 15-3 on Tuesday. El Camino shortstop Julio Camarena racked up five runs in the win.
OCC will begin its second series of the season on the road against Cuesta College on Thursday.
Beach Volleyball (2-0)
Coming off a successful season that saw three Pirates’ pairs qualify for the CCCAA Beach Volleyball Pairs State Championship, OCC began their 2023 campaign with consecutive 5-0 shutout wins over College of the Desert and Santa Monica College on Friday.
The pairs of sophomore Brisa Zapata-Reaves/sophomore Corinne Williams and sophomore Jesse Coralle/freshman Alexandra Selivanov did not surrender a single set in either match.
The Pirates will next face Mt. San Antonio College and Long Beach City College in a double-header at Newland Courts in Huntington Beach on Feb. 10.
Softball (1-1)
The Pirates suffered an 8-5 loss at home to LA Mission College in their season opener on Friday, but bounced back with a dominant 21-6 victory over Southwestern College on Saturday.
Sophomore infielder Taylor Andolsek and freshman pitcher Izzy McElroy picked up two runs each in the loss on Friday. Sophomore infielder Hailey Pichardo had a standout performance against the Jaguars on Saturday, batting 3-for-3 with four runs and four RBI in the game.
Coast will return to action on the road on Tuesday against Long Beach City College.
Women’s Tennis (1-0)
OCC scored a dominant 8-1 win to begin the season on Friday against College of the Canyons.
The Pirates will next take on San Diego City College at home on Thursday.
