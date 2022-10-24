SPORTS BRIEFS: Women’s water polo splits in two tournament contests

The Orange Coast College women’s water polo team defeated Riverside City College at the Long Beach Tournament with a final score of 9-7.
After trailing for the majority of the game, OCC battled back and was able to score 3 of the last 4 goals to seal the win.
The Pirates were not able to get the job done in the Battle of the Beach Tournament against Fullerton College, losing 11-5.
FC showed dominance in the third quarter, scoring five goals. The Pirates will seek revenge against the Hornets in a rematch at home on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball (14-4)
Coast completed its third consecutive sweep against Santiago Canyon College on Wednesday.
OCC’s freshman middle blocker Natalia Brandlin led the team in scoring with seven kills and four blocks during Wednesday’s contest. Behind her was sophomore outside hitter Brisa Zapata-Reaves with seven kills and one block.
After getting swept by Irvine Valley College on Friday, the Pirates will look to bounce back against Riverside City College on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Women’s Soccer (10-4-2)
The Pirates lost 4-1 on the road Monday against Fullerton College. Following the loss, fourth place OCC now leads the sixth place Hornets by only one game in the conference standings.
On Friday, Coast suffered another road loss, this time to Saddleback College. Sophomore goalie Jessica Gardner recorded eight saves in the contest, but the Pirates only had three shots on goal in the 4-0 loss.
The Pirates will look to get back on track at home on Tuesday against last place in conference Irvine Valley College.
Men’s Soccer (5-9)
OCC suffered a 2-1 loss on the road to Golden West College on Tuesday. The Rustlers, who currently sit at second place in the OEC standings, gave the Pirates their fourth consecutive loss thanks to goals from striker Diego Useda and center back Manny Tovar.
The Pirates will next see action against fourth place Irvine Valley College on Tuesday.
