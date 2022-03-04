A rebuild years in the making, Orange Coast College women’s basketball finally made it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. But the Pirates dream season met a harsh reality, as they were hit with superior pace and physicality by College of the Canyons.
No. 10 seed OCC dropped their first game of the CCCAA Southern California Regional Playoffs against Canyons, 69-60 on Thursday night.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that we didn’t play really hard,” OCC head coach Sammy Doucette said. “The fight was definitely there, but we made some really timely mistakes that cost us the game.”
The No. 7 Cougars played with rapid pace, creating many mismatches and two-on-one scenarios in their favor.
“Knowing that we had to win was the thing that got us going,” Canyons sophomore guard Justice Walters said. “We had our energy up, and it was a lot of fun out there.”
Walters led the Cougars with 19 points, nine of which came from outside the arc. The sophomore played every single minute for Canyons, accounting for all of the team’s 3-pointers.
From tip-off, OCC’s weaknesses were on display, when a Canyons triple was followed by a shot clock violation against the Pirates. OCC guards had trouble getting the ball inside the paint, but solid shooting kept them afloat early.
OCC was able to shake off the first quarter jitters and retook the lead midway through the first period.
In an epic display of athleticism, sophomore guard Alexis Legan sank a running fadeaway jump shot through a foul to end the quarter. The Sam Houston State University commit missed the and-one free throw, but the Pirates still led 21-15 at the end of one quarter.
“[OCC] brought some really good ball movement,” Walters said. “They drove the ball really well, and took good shots.”
Canyons was able to close the gap in the second quarter, courtesy of multiple second-chance opportunities. In the first half alone, the Cougars scored 11 points after offensive rebounds, opposed to OCC’s two. Despite the scoring disparity, the offensive rebounds spread between COC and OCC was just 12 to 11 respectively.
“We thought that we could do a better job than them on the offensive boards,” Canyons head coach Greg Herrick said. “I thought we were a little more athletic.”
At halftime, OCC led 31-29, but the momentum of the game was up for the taking.
The Pirates held down the Cougars for a while, but the home team did not let the deficit grow any larger. Legan, OCC’s leading scorer, was subbed out midway through the third quarter, and on the very next offensive play for Canyons, Walters put the team ahead by three with a triple from the wing.
After six lead changes in the 3rd quarter, the Cougars pulled ahead 50-45 with 10 minutes to play in the contest.
COC’s freshman forward LuLu Solloom, Western State Conference South Division Player of the Year and a CCCAA All-State First-Team selection, contributed eight points in Canyon’s biggest quarter of the game.
Coast was able to come within three of the lead, but Canyons scored on three straight possessions to pull ahead six points with just eight minutes to play. Walters’ third 3-pointer of the game all but sunk the Pirates, putting them down eight midway through the fourth quarter.
“Our philosophy is to run on every possession,” Herrick said. “I think it gave [OCC] some trouble in the fourth quarter. They got a little bit fatigued.”
A heroic offensive stretch from Legan brought the Pirates to within two points of COC, but even her back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter were a short-lived spark for the visitors.
Canyons closed out the game with coordinated interior play in the final minutes, and drew out the final whistle for a nine-point victory.
The Cougars will live to fight another day, with their next game against red-hot No. 2 Irvine Valley College in the third round of the regional playoffs on March 5.
“We’ll see if the kids can step up and play against a very good team,” Herrick said. “I think Irvine Valley is probably going to win, they’re legitimately the best team in the state right now, so we’ll have something for them, but we’ll see.”
The Pirates’ 15 turnovers proved detrimental to their historic year — a season that featured their first 20-win campaign in over a decade, first playoff appearance in five years, and first player to have a Division I commitment since 2009.
“I’m really excited for the future,” Doucette said. “I’m really proud of this group. Obviously, it was not the way that I wanted it to go down, but if you would have told me at the very beginning of the year that we would be here, I would be shocked.”
