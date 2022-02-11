OCC’s winning streak snapped after forgettable fifth inning

After winning their last six games, Orange Coast College's baseball team’s winning streak came to an end due to losing to Southwestern College 11-5 on Thursday.
The Jaguars ran away with the game after a dominating performance in the fifth inning, where they scored five runs.
Both sophomore infielder Xavier Gonzalez and freshman infielder Isaac Almendarez each hit two-RBI doubles to make the score 6-2 in the fifth frame.
Freshman outfielder and catcher Jesus Villegas extended the lead later in the inning, hitting an RBI single to extend the lead for the Jaguars to 7-2.
The score was tied at two before the top of the fifth inning.
After facing Palomar College last game, OCC head coach Nate Johnson was concerned about how the Pirates would play moving forward.
The Pirates believed it was pitching that cost the Pirates the game on Thursday.
“I think our pitchers just need to have better quality pitches,” OCC assistant coach Chris Ceballos said. “Walks killed us.”
OCC’s pitchers gave up 11 walks, including three of them in the fifth inning.
The Pirates gave up 11 runs total to the Jaguars – nine of which were given up by relief pitchers.
“We just need to worry about our bullpens getting better, commanding the strike zone as best we can,” Ceballos said.
Offensively, the Pirates scored five runs. Five players each had an RBI.
“If we can hit like we usually do, we put ourselves in a pretty good opportunity to win the game,” Ceballos said. “But with all the walks that we have, [it] kind of does not make the game too comfortable for us.”
The Pirates have the next four days off and are looking to work on their game during that time.
“[We] just really got to bear down on throwing strikes these next couple of days,” Ceballos said. “I think we will be all right next week.”
The Pirates look to bounce back on Tuesday at John Altobelli Park to face Long Beach City College at 2 p.m.
