The undefeated Orange Coast College women’s tennis team added another chapter to its so-far perfect season, sweeping Ventura College in a decisive 5-0 home victory in the first round of the Southern California Regional Playoffs.
“For the girls to be able to come out, prepare well, play well and win the match fairly easily, it’s a great start, but we’re looking at the whole tournament,” OCC head coach Chris Ketcham said. “We still have to work on getting better and just keep on moving forward.”
The Pirates entered postseason play as the top seeded team in the SoCal playoff bracket after going 18-0 in the regular season. Of the eight teams to qualify for the playoffs, OCC defeated six of them in the regular season en route to being the only team in the state to finish the season undefeated. Coast last matched up with Ventura in a 7-2 home victory on March 24, and repeated history on Tuesday with the season on the line.
“It makes the girls and myself more comfortable and confident knowing that when we’ve beaten this team before, we feel pretty good about how we matchup,” Ketcham said.
The Pirates set the tone early by racing out to a big lead in doubles play, as the pairs of Logan Koitka/Madeleine Veltri (8-5), Sedona Smith/Olivia Sipiora (8-1) and Camila Nelson/Leanne Pascua (8-3) all won their matchups to give OCC a 3-0 lead. The pair of Koitka and Veltri was faced with a difficult task in defeating Ventura’s top duo, freshmen Nell Elaerts and Alexis Schmidt, but pulled away late to clinch the doubles sweep for Coast.
“They were playing very smart and consistently going at the net player,” Koitka said. “They were just very good strategically.”
The Pirates’ superior depth was on full display in singles action, as Pascua (6-0, 6-0) clinched a 4-0 lead for OCC after dominating both sets against Ventura sophomore Dee Emami. With just one more win needed to clinch the playoff victory, both Smith (6-0, 6-1) and Veltri (6-0, 6-1) wrapped up their matchups at the same time to help the Pirates advance to the second round.
“I think that’s why we can be so confident in these playoffs, because our team is so strong and is so deep,” Koitka said. “It’s a lot less nerve-wracking going into these games knowing I can count on all of my teammates.”
With the win, the Pirates have ensured a deeper playoff run this season than a year prior, as OCC was upset 5-3 in the first round of the SoCal Regionals against LA Mission College in the 2022 season.
“We have four players still here from that team last year, and they remember how that loss felt,” Ketcham said. “It doesn’t feel good when you put in all that work to have a good record and then lose in the first round, so we’ve been able to overcome that today, which was great.”
After No. 4 seed LA Mission defeated No. 5 seed Grossmont College to advance, the Pirates will now host the team that ended their season one year ago in the second round of the SoCal Regionals on Tuesday. Koitka, who has been the No. 1 singles player for OCC in both of her seasons with the program, looks forward to the matchup with the 12-3 Eagles.
“I’m really excited because I think our team can do really well against them,” Koitka said. “This year, we have a lot of new good players, and now we have a chance to get a little bit of revenge and proceed further.”
