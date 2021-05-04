Pirates continue winning streak, sweep conference-rival Golden West

Orange Coast College baseball swept the Golden West Rustlers during its four-game series last week, extending the team’s winning streak to eight games.
The Orange Empire Conference matchup featured three nail-biters to start the series, all of which came down to the final play before OCC blew out GWC to complete the sweep.
In the opening game of the series on Tuesday, a staggering 25 runs crossed the plate in total, 20 of which were scored in the sixth inning or later. The high-scoring affair was put to rest after OCC reliever Michael Rhylick collected his first save of the season, getting the final out with the tying run in scoring position at second base, finally putting the 13-12 game on ice.
“They’re definitely the best opponent we’ve played so far,” said Chazz Martinez, OCC starting pitcher. “[Golden West] is scrappy – they just find ways to put together runs.”
Martinez started on the mound in Thursday’s offensive-friendly bout, where seven multi-run innings between both teams would ultimately lead to OCC holding on for the 11-10 win. OCC second baseman Drew Baltruweit went 3-for-6 with three RBIs and one run in the winning effort.
In Friday’s doubleheader, OCC won the first six-inning, non-conference contest 9-8, courtesy of designated hitter Tatsuhori Negishi’s walk-off double to right field.
The Pirates ran away with the series finale, crushing the Rustlers 16-5 behind 13 hits, three of which were home runs. One of those home runs came off the bat of right fielder Cary Arbolida, who is hitting for an absurd .600 batting average, four home runs, 15 RBIs, and 12 runs over nine conference games.
All of these stats are technically unofficial, and considering the Pirates’ 8-1 start to the season, the team is frustrated that no postseason tournaments will be played this year as a result of the pandemic, even as OCC continues to dominate every team in its path.
“It’s pretty rough,” Martinez said. “But we’re just trying to win the conference. If that’s the best thing we can do, it would still mean a lot to us.”
The Pirates will look to extend on their eight game win streak against Mt. San Antonio on Tuesday at Wendell Pickens Field.
Bonus: An overlooked perspective
The players aren’t the only party affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns as scouts continue to navigate through different city and county regulations over fan attendance at sporting events.
“The pandemic presents a few new challenges,” said Steve Doherty, a talent scout for Perfect Game USA, the world’s largest baseball scouting service. “Getting into ballparks was tough, but as a scout, you just have to do your due diligence; dot your T’s and cross your I’s, find a way to evaluate these players.”
Doherty said that Orange County had the most favorable provisions for his scouting ventures, but even so, he sometimes resorts to video streams to scout players.
“As a scout, your job is to not only bear down on one guy, but also find the diamond in the rough, which is getting harder and harder every year. There aren’t many secrets out there anymore,” Doherty said.
With scouts sometimes allowed to attend games, now the players have to adjust to this new environment.
“I just try to have tunnel vision,” Martinez said. “I focus on the catcher and do my own thing, trying not to worry about what the scouts are thinking. It does run through my head, but I really just try to put my team in the best position to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.