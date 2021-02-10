Uncertainty continues to hang over the future of the 2020-21 athletic season at Orange Coast College, as there is still no expected date for any sports to get underway.
Athletics have begun to slowly progress towards practicing, keeping caution in mind. However, athletes are currently just doing conditioning in a modified format that has athletes maintaining distance and wearing masks.
“They are not quite able to do what would be considered a full practice yet because of those parameters still being in place,” OCC Athletic Director Jason Kehler said. “We have progressed to shared equipment between a limited number of players”.
The majority of sports progressed at the same rate and were allowed to transition to training in their own facilities, though gym sports were required to begin with outside conditioning, in order to be mindful of the concerns that come with indoor training.
If sports do eventually get going, Golden West College, Cypress College and Santiago Canyon College have opted in alongside OCC.
On the Orange Empire Conference website, a schedule can be found that does not reciprocate the current outlook on how the seasons are progressing. It lists dates for what was meant to be the upcoming season, though the games won’t actually be played.
When the season may be allowed to get going is instead still a mystery.
“We are working on a projected timeline but there's been no decision to get to that point yet,” Kehler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.