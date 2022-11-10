OCC sophomore running back J.P. Segura had the game of his life in Coast’s 47-6 victory against Los Angeles Southwest College on Saturday.
Former Coast running back Bill Harrison set the single-game school record in 1956, running for 275 yards against American River College. Segura broke the record 66 years later, running for 303 yards against L.A. Southwest on Saturday,
“I didn't find out until I read the website,” Segura said. “I was really shocked by it. It all just kind of happened very fast. It was like a dream.”
Segura began the game with 115 rushing yards with two touchdowns in the first quarter, helping to give OCC a 20-0 lead.
Segura then ran for 95 rushing yards with another two touchdowns in the second quarter to help extend Coast’s lead to 41-0 at the half.
Segura broke the record on a 37-yard rush in the third quarter, officially passing Harrison for most rushing yards in a game.
He ran for eight more yards to get the total up to 303 yards and the Pirates went on to win Saturday’s game in a 47-6 rout.
“This was very special for me because now my name is going to be on the books,” Segura said.
Segura explained how he expected himself to have a good season, but he never thought about having a historic game.
“My goal was always to get a thousand yards,” Segura said. “I never thought for a moment that I'd be running for 300 yards in a game. I ran for 150 yards and that was very special to me. I wanted to reach 200 at some point in the season, but I never thought that I’d reach 300 so it was very special.”
When the Pirates had a 3-7 record in 2021, Segura wanted to take his game to a whole new level during the offseason.
According to Segura, the coaches sent the team a training program during the offseason and he mentioned what parts of his game he wanted to improve.
“I told them that I wanted to get faster, but I want to get stronger,” Segura said. “We also worked on explosiveness, strength and conditioning. Those are the things that I think make the differences here.”
Despite OCC not having a winning record this season, Segura is proud of himself and the team.
“The whole time that I've been at OCC, I can say that the whole team has good relationships with each other,” Segura said. “Everyone on the team is nice to each other and I'm very grateful for everyone. I'm just very happy with the team we have.”
Before coming to Orange Coast College, Segura went to a high school in Mexico City. He transferred to a high school in Iowa, but he was unable to play football there because he was considered ineligible.
Because Segura didn’t play football in his senior year, he was not offered a scholarship from any university, so he had to think of a different way to play football again.
“I decided to go the JUCO route,” Segura said. “Most of the JUCOS are in California, so I started looking around and started emailing some coaches and [OCC] Coach Bubba [Gonzalez] got back to me and I visited. I liked it there and that is how I ended up at OCC.”
It turned out that OCC was the place for Segura.
“There's a lot of investments going on and it's honestly very impressive for a community college,” Segura said. “I love the school, the staff and the physical therapy staff. OCC has been a really good experience.”
Unfortunately, the time as an OCC football player is coming to an end for the sophomore running back.
“I'm hoping that I get a scholarship by the end of this year and that I can go play somewhere else,” Segura said.
Segura is not only looking forward to his final game as an Orange Coast College Pirate against West L.A. College on Saturday at 6 p.m., but also a special event and visitor.
“[I’m looking forward] to sophomore night and having my mom in the stands,” Segura said.
Tickets to OCC’s last football game of the season against the Wildcats can be purchased online.
