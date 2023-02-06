Coast suffers first loss in state championship rematch

After sweeping El Camino College in the first game of a doubleheader, the Orange Coast College men’s volleyball team couldn't pass the ball to victory on Saturday, running into a 3-1 defeat at home versus rival Long Beach City College.
The last encounter between the two teams was in the 2022 CCCAA State Championship Finals at El Camino College, resulting in a flawless 3-0 state title victory for the Pirates.
OCC started this season with only three returners from the championship team. Despite the loss, head coach Travis Turner was positive about his teams performance and how the newly integrated players worked with each other.
“I thought we were fine,” Turner said. “Our energy was pretty good. Our synergy was fine.”
This is the first lost of the season for the Pirates having only played 3 games so far. Prior to the matchup, the Pirates were 2-0 at home.
“It's a whole new chemistry, but it’s good,” Sophomore libero Tyler Vedder said. “ It’s fun – we're young, still learning, so I'm not putting too much bread in this basket.”
The first set was neck and neck between the two teams, with both sides having 5 service-line errors each. LBCC just edged out the win by having more kills in the set, winning 25-23.
LBCC won the second set back to back, out-gunning OCC with 10 clear floor-kill points. OCC’s middle blockers’ wall defense seemed to be finding its rhythm with only 1 wall block in the entire second set. With a lack of passing form from OCC, LBCC was able to win second set 21-25.
What looked like an easy night for LBCC with a potential three-match sweep, OCC flipped on the switch in the third set. Outside hitter Cole Hauser played an important part in this set, earning 6 crucial points towards the latter stage, giving the team the momentum they needed to make more accurate passes and a strong blocking wall, with a convincing win in the third set 25-21
With a Coast comeback looking like a possibility, LBCC abruptly stopped it with an overwhelming attack with 7 clear kills. Being the last set for the Pirates, losing the set 25-13.
“We just didn't pass and serve as well as they did,” Turner said.
Coast will look to get a win in a road rematch at Long Beach on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. The Pirates’ next home game will take place on Friday against Santa Monica City College at 6 p.m.
