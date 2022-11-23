SPORTS RECAP: Women’s golf secures tenth place in state finals; women’s soccer bows out in playoffs

The OCC women’s golf team sent two players to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championships and brought back a 10th place finish, while the women’s basketball team kept its winning streak alive. OCC programs went 5-2 from Nov. 13-20.
Women’s Golf
Standout sophomore golfers Emma Ashcraft and Meah Collins represented OCC Nov. 13-14 in the CCCAA State Championships.
Ashcraft’s day was cut short early on Sunday by an injury that would force her to drop out of the tournament.
Collins shot an 87 on Sunday, just a few points over the average, and would go on to finish 10th overall with a combined score of 167 the two rounds. She finished strong Sunday on the back half, shooting just two over par the last nine holes.
Collins and Ashcraft have made back-to-back appearances at the CCCAA State Championships, and helped their team to a fourth place overall finish in 2021.
Women's Soccer (12-9-2)
The Pirates post-season came to end on Wednesday with a 3-1 loss to Allan Hancock College.
The Bulldogs scored early around the 19 minute mark and managed to find the net once more in the first half to finish leading 2-0. Freshman forward Sydney Powell scored Orange Coast’s only goal of the game five minutes into the second half. The game stayed 2-1 until AHC scored another goal late to secure victory.
Sophomore goalkeeper Jessica Gardner tried to keep her team within reach of victory with eight saves.
Women's Basketball (6-0)
The Pirates have started their season with six straight road wins, five of them being against ranked opponents. Coast secured win number five with a 60-52 victory over Mt. San Antonio College on Wednesday.
Neither team could initially pull away from each other in the first quarter, but OCC managed to come up with a slight 16-12 lead going into the second. Coast would continue to add to their lead during the second quarter and maintained a seven point lead going into the half.
The Pirates stayed strong through the second half and finished the game with a comfortable three possession lead.
Sophomore guard Meghan McIntyre dominated for Coast, dropping 30 points with eight assists.
Orange Coast extended their winning streak to six with a 78-52 victory over Los Angeles Valley College on Saturday.
The Pirates took the lead early and never let it go. They had a double digit lead, 21-11, by the end of the first quarter that they extended by another 10 points to be up 41-21 at halftime.
When L.A. Valley managed to whittle OCC’s lead down to nine points in the third quarter, the Pirates responded with an offensive surge of their own to finish the game 78-52.
Orange Coast shined defensively in this game, only allowing two 3-pointers and holding their opponents starting five to under 30 points.
The women’s basketball team plays their next game on December 2 at 7 p.m.
