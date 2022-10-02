Pirates defeat rival Rustlers in three close sets

Orange Coast College swept its way to victory for the ninth time this season against rival Golden West College on Friday.
OCC started the first set leading 8-3, but GWC scored the next three points. Then the game went back and forth as the score was 14-9 before Golden West called the first timeout of the game. Coast got hot after the timeout as they went on a 6-1 run, making the score 20-10, forcing the Rustlers to call another timeout. GWC attempted a comeback after the timeout, scoring eight out of the next 12 points, but the Pirates won the first set after GWC’s freshman outside hitter Maci Hendry’s service error. OCC’s freshman outside hitter Leah Thibault and sophomore middle blocker Paige Cutwright each had four kills in the first set.
The second set started close as both teams tied at five. The next four points were given to the Pirates, the last two points were from errors by the Rustlers, forcing GWC to call another timeout. OCC continued to damage after the timeout, taking another four points, making the score 13-5. Both teams each made three errors each in the next six points. When the score became 16-9 both OCC’s sophomore outside hitter Brisa Zapata-Reaves and GWC’s sophomore outside hitter Adriana Morales exchanged kills, each scoring three out of the next six points to make the score 19-12. The Rustlers attempted to comeback again, scoring seven out of the next nine points to make the score 21-19, but the Pirates stopped them, scoring four out of the last six points, ending with a kill by sophomore middle blocker Emma Honea. OCC took the second set with a final score of 25-21. Zapata-Reaves led the Pirates with kills in the second set with four.
The third set had 17 errors committed, 12 of them from Golden West. The Pirates started the third set with an 11-0 lead, where nine of those points were from errors from the Rustlers. OCC was called for two straight violations, GWC took another six out of the next eight points to make the score 14-8. After that, OCC went on a 6-2 run to make the score 20-10. Eight out of the last nine points were from kills, four from each team. Zapata-Reaves ended the third set with a block to take the set 25-15 and complete the sweep against the Rustlers.
Despite how the third set went down, OCC head coach Chuck Cutenese loved the performance from his team overall.
“I told them I felt like it was our best team performance,” Cutenese said. “I didn't feel like anyone stood out and everybody took care of the ball.”
Zapata-Reaves finished the game with nine kills, three blocks and an ace point.
“She's just smooth and athletic,” Cutenese said. “She makes it look easy, which is an indication of how good she is.”
The Pirates will look to keep the momentum going against Cypress College on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“We need to be a little bit more disciplined on our block,” Cutenese said. “We had a lot of balls come off our block that we couldn't retrieve. So against Cypress, we need to clean up our block because they're going to have more of an offense than just one or two players.”
What happened last season between the Pirates and the Chargers will keep OCC focused.
“We went to five with them one game and then they destroyed us the last game that we played,” Zapata-Reaves said. “So we definitely have that little bit of fire and motivation going into it. So I think it'll be a really good game.”
