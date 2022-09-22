Coast suffers upset loss to IVC

A four-game streak of sweeps came crashing to an end for Orange Coast College Wednesday, as they suffered a 3-1 road defeat to the Irvine Valley College Lasers.
Wednesday’s matchup featured two teams ranked in the California Community College Women's Volleyball Coaches Association (CCCWVCA) top 25 state rankings, with the No. 15 Lasers pulling off the upset over the No. 8-ranked Pirates. Coming into this game, OCC had not lost a single set in its last four matchups, but the Lasers were too much for the Pirates to handle in their second conference matchup of the year.
“I’m disappointed,” Pirates head coach Chuck Cutenese said. “I’m not saying that IVC didn’t work hard, but this isn’t the team that we’re capable of being.”
Coast came out to a nice start to open the first set, as sophomore middle blocker Paige Cutwright scored the game’s first two points with a kill and a block. The Pirates rode that momentum to an early 5-1 lead. Although IVC kept it close, OCC maintained the lead until Coast was up 24-21 with a chance to close out the set. The Lasers staged a late comeback though, scoring four straight to put themselves in position for set point. With the set slipping away from them, the Pirates steeled themselves and hung on to win after a clutch set point block from freshman middle blocker Natalia Brandlin gave OCC the 27-25 victory. Brandlin finished the game with four kills and four blocks for the Pirates.
In both of OCC’s losses this season, the first one coming against No. 2 ranked Ventura College, the Pirates were able to grab the first set victory but then lost the following three sets.
“Honestly, I think we’re getting in our own heads,” Brandlin said. “I think we’re starting out strong and we just need to bring that momentum to the end of the match.”
Coast came out very slow to start the second set, as several early attack errors led to a quick 7-3 deficit for the Pirates. IVC took advantage of OCC’s mistakes and dominated the rest of the second set, as its lead never fell below three points in a 25-18 victory. Laser sophomore opposite hitter Jayli Nealy caught fire in the second set and never looked back, as she finished with a whopping 22 kills for IVC.
“Well first of all, she’s a great player, but I do think that we could block her more,” Brandlin said. “We just got to read where she’s hitting but that’s definitely something we need to practice.”
The pivotal third set was tightly contested, much more reminiscent of OCC’s first set win than IVC’s trouncing of the Pirates in the second. An ace from Pirate sophomore setter Kylie Terakawa gave the Pirates a 9-5 lead, but IVC raced back to even the set at 11 after two consecutive kills from Nealy. The Pirates fell down 15-12 after another run by IVC, but then rattled off three straight to tie it, two of which came from a block and kill by Cutwright. Cutwright had a strong performance in the loss for the Pirates, finishing with eight kills and three blocks for the game.
Tied at 15, these teams continued to battle back and forth, with neither team able to extend their lead as they tied again at 20 all. Sophomore Pirate and leading scorer Brisa Zapata-Reaves broke the tie for the Pirates with back-to-back kills, and finished with 15 kills on the night. However, the Lasers would not go away, and went on a crucial 6-2 run to win the set 26-24.
“We self-destructed,” Cutenese said. “We didn’t play our game. We didn’t play to win. We played not to lose.”
The Lasers carried the momentum from their late third-set run into the fourth, as they took an early 7-2 lead over the Pirates. The set seemed to be headed towards a blowout, as the Lasers’ lead reached as high as nine points, but the Pirates showed resilience by scoring six straight to make it 23-19 and remain within striking distance of a win. The final OCC point was scored off a kill from freshman outside hitter Leah Thibault, who had seven kills Wednesday for the Pirates. Despite the late OCC run, IVC clinched the win with a kill from Laser freshman outside hitter Tessa Marocco and then a match point block from Nealy.
“We made a lot of unforced errors and mistakes in the last two sets, but I think next time we play IVC, we’ll come back strong,” Brandlin said.
OCC will next get a chance at redemption against the Lasers on Oct. 21 at home.
The Pirates, now sitting at 7-2 on the season, will try to shake off the loss when they face off against Riverside College on the road Friday.
“We’re just gonna try and forget about our loss today,” Brandlin said. “We played hard, we made a lot of mistakes, but we just need to come back strong and keep the momentum up.”
