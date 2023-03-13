OCC drops two straight against Santa Ana

The Orange Coast College baseball team was beaten by Santa Ana College 12-8 in a back and forth game that started at home on Thursday, but was postponed until Saturday due to time constraints. Santa Ana would go on to defeat the Pirates later that day 16-4 in the final game of the series.
The bats were hot early on Thursday for OCC and Santa Ana, with both teams scoring runs in the first inning. The Dons struck first, scoring a run off an RBI double to left center by Mario Tostado in the top of the first.
The Pirates answered back swiftly with two runs of their own off of an RBI single by freshman infielder Koby Williams, and an RBI double to right center by sophomore catcher Zach Crandall to take a 2-1 lead through one inning.
“It kinda puts them on their heels, as a pitching staff we’re able to get into their bullpen a little bit sooner,” OCC baseball head coach Nate Johnson said.
The Dons scored again in the third to tie the game up, but OCC recaptured the lead in the fourth when sophomore outfiler Zach Dickason hit a sacrifice fly to deep left field to bring freshman infielder Kanan Treece home from third to score.
“It’s big when you can … in the first inning kind of set the tone and then if you can keep it going and keep scoring almost every single inning it's tough for those guys to get their momentum,” Johnson said.
Freshman pitcher M.J. Gabaldon collected seven strikeouts in just three innings to help keep Santa Ana at bay, and get the Pirates back up to the plate to try and further capitalize on their early success.
“Whenever we score runs we want to get an inning as quick as we possibly can. We want to keep the momentum on our side and not give anything back to them,” Johnson said. “So whenever we score, if he can go out there and throw strikes like he did, and get guys out quickly, that just helps us out.”
OCC’s defense came up big with a couple double plays, one in the fourth and one in the fifth, to help out their pitcher and limit scoring opportunities for Santa Ana.
“Anytime you can get two outs it's huge. It helps our pitcher throw less pitches, it helps our defense gain momentum and it helps us … get back into the dugout and start swinging,” Johnson said. “Anytime the defense can pick us up with a double play or a big play … it just helps our offense.”
The game would heat up again in the sixth inning with both teams scoring multiple runs. Santa Ana scored by way of a homer to right field by Eddie Pelc, a sacrifice fly to left field by Thomas Williams and an RBI single to center by Mikey Rocha.
Undaunted by the sudden outburst of offense from Santa Ana, the Pirates scored five runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth to take a solid 8-5 lead. Crandall got the party started with an RBI double down the left field line for his second RBI of the game.
Coast scored its other four runs on a play where Treece hit a 2 RBI single before making a break for second. As Treece pushed for second, the Don’s first baseman Ryann Stock launched a wild throw over his second baseman's head resulting in a costly error and two more runners crossing the plate for OCC.
“Sometimes you need a little luck to win some baseball games. Whenever you're on a winning streak, kind of like we are now, you’re gonna have some luck,” Johnson said. “We’ve been playing really, really well and haven't needed a lot of luck. Today we needed that little play .. and that helped us out.”
Santa Ana refused to go down without a fight, rallying back against the Pirates with another three runs in the seventh to force an 8-8 tie that held through the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings.
Santa Ana finally broke the stalemate in the 11th inning with four runs to end the hotly contested game.
Santa Ana was able to carry the momentum from that win into the second game the two teams played on Saturday, outscoring the Pirates 16-4 despite OCC’s attempt at a rally in the eighth inning that was cut short after two runs.
Despite the loss freshman infielder Kanan Treece had a good showing offensively, going two for three at the plate and tallying himself a run as well.
The Pirates will be looking to bounce back against Riverside City College in a 2:00 p.m. road game on Monday.
