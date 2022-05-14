All three OCC duos knocked out of pairs state tournament

After having three pairs qualify for the CCCAA Beach Volleyball Pairs State Championship, all OCC teams were eliminated from title contention on Friday at Irvine Valley College.
Coast’s ones, freshmen Brisa Zapata-Reaves/Rachel Blair, played a thrilling match against IVC’s freshmen Jolie Rasmussen/Barret Nolan to open the tournament. The Orange Empire Conference rivals went back and forth: 22-20 IVC in set one, 21-13 OCC in set two and then an absurd 21-19 third set that went in favor of the Lasers for the match win.
Due to illness, Blair/Zapata-Reaves opted out of the rest of pool play.
“This is the life of being an athlete: the unknown, the injuries, the illnesses,” OCC head coach Chuck Cutenese said. “I said [to them], ‘these are all things out of your control, and you need to learn how to play under these circumstances.’ It was definitely an off day for us.”
The Pirates again had to go head-to-head in tournament play, after the team’s No. 2 pair lost to College of the Desert’s freshman pair Tyler Davis and Alexis Dempsey in three sets (21-15 COD, 21-15 OCC, 15-7 COD). The loss pinned freshmen Alanna Shields/Sophia Sola against OCC No. 4 pair sophomore Lexy Mendoza and freshman Paige Cutwright.
The twos took out their teammates with a straight-set victory (21-14, 21-14).
Shields/Sola would go on to lose to Feather River College pair freshman Carissa Chainey and sophomore Taylor O’Reilly in three sets, eliminating the OCC twos from the tournament. It was the second time in two days that Chainey/O’Reilly ousted Shields/Sola.
The FRC team also defeated Cutwright/Medoza (23-21, 21-16), placing OCC’s fours last in the pool.
From Pool A, only FRC’s Chainey/O’Reilly and COD’s Davis/Dempsey advanced to day two.
“[Thursday] was our first loss all year, so we hadn’t really known how to respond to losing,” Cutenese said. “To have to come back [to the pairs tournament] and play right away, it kind of shook everybody.”
