Pirates remain undefeated after close game at home

The Orange Coast College women’s basketball team continued its incredible start to the season on Saturday with a tough 76-72 win at home against Antelope Valley College.
Despite some struggles on Saturday night, the Pirates were able to advance to 8-0 on the season by playing physical enough to hold off the Marauders.
“We’re glad that we won but that was ugly, hideous and disgusting,” OCC head coach Sammy Doucette said. “Antelope Valley played hard so credit to them."
The Pirates shot 53% from the field in the first half, which contributed to an early 13-1 run in the first seven minutes of the game. The team’s efficient shooting in the first quarter led to an impressive 26-10 score by the end of the period.
Following the strong start, the Pirates went 0 for 9 from behind the arc in the entire second quarter that eventually allowed the Marauders to come back into the game, as they overcame a 17-point deficit to take a 36-34 lead at halftime. The Marauders shot 62% from the field in the second quarter, outscoring the Pirates 26-8.
Seeing the momentum change, the Pirates responded by playing fundamentally and physically enough to keep close with the Marauders in the second half.
“We called timeouts and talked about certain things that we needed to do differently so we adjusted our game,” Doucette said. “We switched our defense up and it helped us get our momentum going.”
The Marauders could not contain OCC sophomore point guard Meghan McIntyre who scored 16 points in the second half and led the Pirates back in the game. McIntrye led the team in points with 22 and posted eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.
McIntyre would go on to be perfect from the free throw line where she was 4-for-4 in the last two minutes of the game, which led the team to victory
“I try to play consistently every game whether it’s finding my teammates, taking an open shot or just being the right point guard for my team,” McIntyre said.
The Pirates will face Citrus College at the Cypress College Tournament on Sunday, as the Pirates look to stay undefeated.
“We really need to be ready to go,” Doucette said. “We have a really big target on our back.”
