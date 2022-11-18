Coast advances to state championship with semifinals win

After a 16-9 victory over San Joaquin Delta College at Southwestern College on Friday, the Orange Coast College women’s water polo squad is just one win away from a state championship.
Sophomore utility Destiny Hernandez was instrumental in OCC’s semifinal win with six goals, three blocks, two steals and an assist.
After trailing 4-3 in the second quarter, Hernandez sparked a pivotal 6-0 run with four goals of her own to give the Pirates a lead they would not relinquish for the rest of the contest.
Sophomore goalie Annabelle Sherman also continued her strong stretch of post-season play with a 19-save performance.
The Pirates now advance to the CCCAA State Championship game on Saturday at Southwestern College at 12 p.m, where they will face Santa Barbara City College. The Pirates last met with the Vaqueros in the Southern California Regional Championship match on Nov. 12, in which OCC bested SBCC 10-9 to claim the title.
