Coast topples Cypress to advance in SoCal Regional Playoffs

The Orange Coast College women’s volleyball team is now just one win away from a trip to the state championships after a 3-1 home victory on Tuesday over conference-rival Cypress College in the second round of the Southern California Regional Playoffs.
The Pirates entered the SoCal Regionals as the No. 5 seed, matching up with the No. 12 Chargers, who split with Coast in conference play this season. On the same side of the bracket, No. 4 San Diego Mesa College suffered a shocking upset loss to No. 13 Santa Barbara City College on Tuesday night, which gives OCC home court advantage throughout the remainder of the regional tournament.
“It’s so exciting,” OCC freshman opposite Kingsley Mason said. “Now we don’t have to go to San Diego and [Santa Barbara] is ranked lower than us, so we’re in a really good spot right now.”
From the onset of the match, the Pirates had to weather the storm of a dominant performance from Cypress outside hitter Shayna Martinez, who had eight kills in the opening set. The underdog Chargers led 16-14 midway through the set, forcing OCC head coach Chuck Cutenese to call a timeout for his squad to regroup.
“I think we just needed a second to refocus and realize what we needed to beat this team,” OCC freshman middle blocker Natalia Brandlin said.
Everything changed for the Pirates coming out of the timeout, as they turned the tide of the match completely into an 11-5 run to claim the set 25-21. Playoff jitters became evident for the Chargers, who despite Martinez’s best efforts to carry them to victory, committed five attack errors and five service errors in the set.
Coast carried the momentum for its first set win straight into the second, racing out to a quick 16-5 lead.
“I feel like it was just about energy at that point,” Mason said. “It was just all adjusting and this time we really focused in and got to it.”
While the Chargers showed a brief sign of life with a 4-0 run to shorten the lead, the Pirates would ultimately take the set 25-14 to go up 2-0. At the root of OCC’s dominance in this stretch was the performance of middle blockers Paige Cutwright and Brandlin, who combined for 11 blocks in the first two sets.
“I’ve always said that the middle is the toughest job, and I think our middles just worked extremely hard tonight,” Cutenese said.
Cutwright, who finished the regular season with the highest hitting percentage (.512) in the state, had an elite all-around scoring performance on Tuesday with nine kills and six blocks. While Cutwright led the team in scoring, Brandlin anchored the Pirates defense with seven blocks as well as nailing four kills.
“Today could’ve been the last day we played on this court so I took everything I had and put it on the court and my teammates did the same,” Brandlin said.
OCC’s hot start did not carry over to the third set however. Facing the possibility of their season ending in a 3-0 sweep, the Chargers put together their best set in the third. The two Orange Empire Conference rivals tied at 12-12 midway through the set, before Cypress took a commanding 12-6 run to leave them within a set point. OCC sophomore outside hitter and leading scorer Brisa Zapata-Reaves did everything she could to keep the chances of a sweep alive, as she nailed back-to-back kills to cut the Cypress lead to four, but a block from Chargers outside hitter Kaelyn Arnold sealed the set 25-20 in their favor. Zapata-Reaves finished the contest with a team-high 11 kills and two blocks.
“We underestimated them,” Cutenese said. “They’re a good team and once they got the lead and got hot, they just kept fighting.”
In the fourth and what would prove to be the final set, OCC got back on track due to six attack errors and five service errors from the Chargers. Coast continued to rely on a strong offensive attack from the middle, and Cutwright did not disappoint, as she notched four clutch kills in the closing set.
“We just went right back to the basics, and we also got some points off of their serving and that put them behind a bit,” Cutenese said.
The Pirates held a late 22-12 lead, and although Cypress fought back with a valiant 8-1 run to try and potentially force a fifth set, the deficit proved too much to overcome. Trailing 23-20, a pair of attack errors from Martinez and Arnold sealed the loss for the Chargers, sending OCC to Round 3 of the SoCal Regional Playoffs.
Orange Coast College women's volleyball team defeated Cypress College in the first round of the Southern Regional Championship Tournament after an attack error by the Chargers.OCC will host Santa Barbara City College in the second round on Saturday at 5 p.m.@CoastReport pic.twitter.com/bxS5h4VSMY— (E-ROD) Enrique Rodriguez (@erod789) November 23, 2022
Following SBCC’s stunning upset victory in the second round, Coast will host the Round 3 matchup between the Pirates and Vaqueros on Saturday at 5 p.m. With a win on Saturday, OCC would punch its ticket to the eight-team CCCAA Women's Volleyball State Championships for a chance to win a state title for the first time since 2009.
“I’m very excited and I hope this takes us all the way to the state championship,” Brandlin said.
Staff Writer Enrique Rodriguez contributed to reporting on this story.
