Coast sweeps Fullerton in dominating fashion

The Orange Coast College men’s volleyball team took care of business in a 3-0 sweep against visiting Fullerton College on Friday, advancing to 2-0 in conference play.
The Pirates began their conference schedule on Wednesday with a 3-0 statement victory over 9-2 Irvine Valley College, who were tied for the No. 1 spot in the California Community College Men’s Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings before the loss.
“It’s really good for us to start conference like this,” OCC freshman outside hitter Cole Hauser said. “It’s especially important for us to start like this because we have more away games in the beginning of our conference schedule.”
Coast plays its next two conference matchups on the road against Santiago Canyon College and Golden West College.
On Friday, the Pirates began the first set in an even stalemate with the Hornets, tied 11-11 before breaking through on a 14-7 run to take the 1-0 lead in the match. OCC’s advantage from the serving line was pivotal throughout the run, with the Pirates racking up four aces while Fullerton committed four service errors down the stretch, as OCC took the set 25-18. Coast sophomore opposite Mitchell Keddie ended the set in OCC’s favor with a set point ace.
“[Fullerton] has got some guys that just play really hard,” OCC head coach Travis Turner said. “I think we’re a little more skilled but that team plays hard and they hung in there early.”
The Hornets were again able to remain competitive early in the second set before succumbing to a blistering 13-4 OCC run. Tied at 6-6, the Pirates utilized their superior length and blocking ability to go up 19-10 late in the set.
With just one player in their lineup exceeding 6-foot-2, the Hornets struggled mightily in blocking out against a Pirates’ lineup that includes 6-foot-4 outside hitter Sebastian Lara, 6-foot-6 outside hitter Myles Henderson and 6-foot-5 opposite Keddie.
“We’ve got some height and that was a big advantage for us,” Turner said.
Lara led the Pirates in scoring in the set with four kills as OCC went on to take a 2-0 lead after winning the set 25-15. The sophomore outside hitter finished the contest against Fullerton with seven kills and two blocks.
“[Lara] was great,” Turner said. “He’s been exactly what this team needed and a really good fit in our lineup.”
Despite never taking a lead in the contest on Friday, the Hornets played their closest set of the night in the third. After trailing 15-8, Fullerton went on a 9-3 run buoyed by a strong performance from freshman outside hitter Billy Veng, who had three kills and two aces in the set.
However, eager to continue their four-game streak of not dropping a single set, the Pirates managed to hang on and take a narrow 25-23 victory in the third set after Hauser racked up four of his seven kills in the final stretch.
“I think we’re really good at staying together as a team and not losing our composure,” Hauser said. “We did a really good job of that in rallying back even though it got a little close there.”
The Pirates will face another tough challenge on Wednesday when they visit 8-4 Santiago Canyon, before taking on the 2-11 Rustlers on Friday.
“Having the toughest team out of the way for us already with IVC is really good for us,” Hauser said. “I think if we just buckle down this week for practice we should be set for these next two games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.