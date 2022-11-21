PREVIEW: Coast ready for playoff matchup against Cypress

Orange Coast College’s women's volleyball team will head to the Southern California Regional Championship as the No. 5 seed and play its first matchup against Cypress College on Tuesday at 6 p.m at home.
The Pirates finished the regular season 19-5 and OCC head coach Chuck Cutenese believes that the team enjoyed themselves all season.
“The season was long and we had a good season and I just feel like they're ready now to pick it up,” Cutenese said.
Players like sophomore libero and co-captain Emily Payne said that the team played well together during the regular season, but now it is time to focus on the games that really matter.
“I knew right when I walked in that we would have this chemistry, this sort of vibe that was just kind of contagious, and everybody was to compete,” Payne said. “So it was just fun getting to play against everybody and doing our thing going out there, hustling, putting in all of our hard work.”
The Pirates now find themselves in the playoffs against Cypress, who split with Coast during the regular season.
“We beat Cypress in the first [game], and then we kind of underestimated them in the second [game] and they beat us,” Cutenese said. “So I hope that they're coming in with the attitude ‘ok, we have something to prove.’”
Despite splitting against the Chargers, Cutenese expects the team to be ready on Tuesday.
“We finished higher than Cypress in the conference,” Cutenese said. “This gives the girls a chance to prove we're a better team.”
Payne is more than ready as she has an eye on an individual goal going into Tuesday’s game.
The sophomore libero is two digs away from reaching 1,000 career digs. The only other player to reach 1,000 career digs in OCC history is libero Rylee Adair in 2017-18.
“I'm just gonna walk in there with the mindset knowing that all my teammates have my back and I'm just going to pursue, let no ball drop and hit the floor,” Payne said.
Cypress is 5-7 on the road, while Coast is 13-2 at home this season.
“I think if we could get in their heads early from the start and just show we're not messing around from the first point, then we should be pretty good,” Payne said.
OCC had to deal with many injuries. For example, sophomore middle blocker Emma Honea was injured half of the season. She started over sophomore middle blocker Paige Cutwright the last few games. Payne believes having Honea back healthy is huge for the Pirates.
“She's almost unstoppable on the right side,” Payne said. “Nobody could hit around her. So that's really exciting to see.”
According to Cutenese, the team has been laser-focused and are practicing in many areas. Cutenese plans to work on the team’s serve receive, passing, consistency in serving and defense.
“We're really good when teams are hitting the ball, but we tend to not react really well,” Cutenese said.
Tickets for Tuesday’s playoff game can be purchased online.
