OCC falls to rival Golden West, awaits playoff foe

The Orange Coast College women’s soccer team lost against rival Golden West College Thursday, losing 1-0 on the road.
The game started off with the Pirates playing the ball on the wings to Wilson, who is back after having missed almost the entire season due to a leg injury.
The Rustlers pressed up on the attack and created multiple corner kicks but were cleared by the Coast defense.
OCC sophomore midfielder Lily Carroll moved into space to find Wilson on the run in multiple plays, but was intercepted by Golden West right-back defender Kaila Levoit.
In the second half, Powell was subbed in to help Wilson and Carroll on the offensive. Powell helped Carroll create space in the box to score but would be ruled offside at the 52th minute mark.
“I think we came in strong,” Powell said. “But we had a lot of injuries, the field and a lot of adversity that we had to overcome.”
Coast freshman defender Teagan Leipper slipped in the box and allowed Golden West midfielder Kennedy Klumker to chip the ball over sophomore goalkeeper Jessica Gardner to put them up 1-0 at the 55th minute mark.
“People were not communicating and nobody was being the bigger person to step to the ball,” Gardner said. “And so that player got a lucky chip since nobody wanted to go to it.”
The Pirates pressed up on the attack with sophomore defender Leah Martinovich who lobbed the ball multiple times over to Powell but were cleared by the Rustler defense.
Gardner made several saves throughout the second half to keep Coast in the game.
“I just knew it was gonna be a big game,” Gardner said. “I had to keep my eye on the ball, stay focused and track the shots to try and see where it’s going. I tried to keep the game at what I wish was a 0-0.”
Coast tried a last minute comeback but ran out of time.
“We knew it was gonna be a scrappy game,” head coach Kevin Smith said. “They knew they needed a win to be in the playoffs, we were already in so it was motivation for them and I think today it showed. We were a little banged up, had a game yesterday so that didn’t help either. They were better than us today.”
The Pirates finished sixth in the Orange Empire Conference with a 5-8-1 record, entering as the 19th seed in the playoffs.
Coast will await the name of its opponent on Monday.
“I think we just need to come out with our good energy,” Powell said. “Then we’ll have the ability to play the way we want and come out strong on the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.