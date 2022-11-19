OCC men’s hoops improves to 3-0 after win in home opener

The Orange Coast College men’s basketball team continued their impressive start to the season on Friday with a blowout 85-64 win at home over Cuyamaca College.
After shooting a combined 41% from behind the arc in the first two games of the year, OCC’s hot shooting start was cut short against the Coyotes. The Pirates only managed to knock down 13% of their shots from distance on Friday night, but were able to advance to 3-0 on the season by playing stifling defense and dominating the offensive boards.
“That's our identity,” OCC associate head coach Jamaal Lee said. “We like to press, fly around and cause chaos, so that's what we did tonight.”
Coast utilized the full-court press on defense early in the first half, racking up 10 steals in the game’s first 10 minutes to take a quick 20-4 lead. Sophomore point guard Boogie Hall operated effectively on the fast break, as he scored or assisted on 11 of OCC’s 19 points off turnovers in the first half. Despite an inefficient 6-20 shooting night for the point guard, Hall still finished with an impressive 16 points, six assists and four steals in the win.
Following the strong start, 15 first half fouls committed by the Pirates gave the Coyotes an opportunity to claw back into the game, as they cut the lead to 41-37 at halftime. Cuyamaca shot an astounding 21 free throws in the first half, and shot 19-32 overall from the charity stripe in the contest.
Finding themselves in a suddenly tight game going into halftime, the Pirates responded to adversity with a 19-2 run to open the second half.
“The guys were excited to get out there and they started to play undisciplined, but they got settled in and started to do more of what we’re all about,” Lee said.
The Coyotes could not keep OCC freshman forward Jaiden Greene off of the offensive glass in the second half, as he grabbed four of OCC’s 25 offensive rebounds in the game. Greene finished the game with 12 points and eight rebounds on 6-8 shooting.
Cuyamaca continued to struggle in moving the ball against the Coast defense, turning the ball over 35 times in the contest. Sophomore guard Logen Howard came up huge defensively with a team-high six steals in the game, along with 13 points and four assists.
“I feel like I played well, but I always need to improve my game,” Howard said.
Coast would go on to outscore Cuyamaca 44-27 in the period to clinch the 85-64 victory.
The Pirates will next face off with San Diego Miramar College at Palomar College on Nov. 25, as the Pirates will look to continue their winning streak.
“I feel like we can get the win if we improve on the defensive end and on getting back in transition,” Howard said. “We just have to get after it in practice.”
Staff writer Enrique Rodriguez contributed to this story.
