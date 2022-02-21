After losing to Long Beach City College on Feb. 15, Orange Coast College Baseball won their next two games against LBCC and Mt. San Antonio College. This week, OCC programs went 7-6 from Feb. 14-19.
Baseball (8-4)
In the Feb. 17 California Community College Sports Information Association(CCCSIA) State Top 25 Baseball Poll, OCC ranked no. 17, while Orange Empire Conference rivals Santa Ana, Saddleback and Riverside City College were ranked 1, 2 and 3 respectively.
To begin the week, the Pirates lost to LBCC, but quickly rebounded by scoring a combined 27 runs in their next two games.
With OCC facing a 9-4 deficit in the ninth inning against LBCC, the Pirates scored nine runs in the ninth inning, capped off with a grand slam to left field by sophomore outfielder Cary Arbolida to take down the Vikings 13-9.
The Pirates returned to John Altobelli Park Saturday to play the Mounties. In a three inning stretch, OCC scored 13 runs.
Arbolida delivered again for the Pirates, finishing with a home run and five RBIs. Sophomore infielder Tyler Weaver also came through for OCC, as he finished with four RBIs and four hits. The last run was in the eighth inning from an RBI single from sophomore infielder Jake Lappin.
OCC defeated Mt. San Antonio College on Saturday, 14-6.
The Pirates will be on the road on Tuesday to take on Southwestern College at 2 p.m.
Men’s Basketball (6-18)
After losing their last 15 games, the men’s basketball won two straight games last week.
OCC defeated Golden West College on Tuesday, 90-88.
Pirates freshman guard Cody Aquino finished with 25 points, shooting 8-9 from the field and 6-7 from the three-point line.
OCC also defeated Santa Ana College on Thursday, 64-63. Freshman guard Jydon “Boogie” Hall hit a game-winning shot to pull ahead with four seconds left in regulation.
OCC freshman guard Logen Howard finished with 17 points, three rebounds and six assists.
OCC will play Golden West College on Monday at 5 p.m. and then go on the road against Santiago Canyon College on Friday at 4 p.m.
Women’s Basketball (18-8)
Only having six players available, the Pirates lost to Irvine City College 82-68 on Tuesday, giving the Lasers their fourth straight Orange Empire Conference title.
The Pirates rebounded in their next game against Riverside City College, with a 75-61 victory on Thursday.
OCC freshman guard Karina Cabrera finished with 26 points, three assists and four steals.
The Pirates will close out the regular season in a rematch against Riverside City College on the road Thursday at 5 p.m.
In order to remain in playoff contention, OCC will have to complete the sweep against RCC, unless Santa Ana College can upset Cypress College next week. The Chargers are tied with Coast for second place in the OEC.
Softball (6-4)
The Pirates went scoreless on the road against Cypress College on Wednesday, with a final score 4-0. OCC had only three hits.
The Pirates will look to rebound against conference rival Saddleback College on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Men’s Volleyball (5-1)
The Pirates suffered their first loss of the season after losing to Long Beach City College 3-2 on Feb. 16.
The Pirates look to bounce back as they play Grossmont College on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Men’s Tennis (5-3)
OCC lost to Glendale Community College 6-3 on Tuesday. The program has dropped its last two matches.
The Pirates will have an opportunity to get back in the win column against Saddleback College on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Women’s Tennis (4-1)
OCC won their third straight match on Thursday, outplaying San Diego City College 8-1.
The Pirates can continue their winning streak against Saddleback College on the road Tuesday at 2 p.m.
