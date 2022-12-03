Pirates dominate Glendale in first home game

The Orange Coast College women's basketball team took its first victory at home on Friday against Glendale College, winning 80-65.
The Pirates have started their season with a seven-game winning streak.
Coast had a great start to the first quarter with a 6-2 lead in the first few minutes. Eventually, that lead slowly faded, scoring only 3 points in a 2 minute time span. Glendale ended with the lead at the end of the first quarter, 21-19.
Coast soon picked up the pace by the end of the third quarter, highlighted by sophomore point guard Meghan Mclntyre stealing the ball and scoring on an astonishing three-point play at the end of fourth quarter.
Mclntyre led her team in scoring with 29 points and added nine rebounds with eight assists.
“My teammates and coach motivate me,” Mclntyre said. “We are always high fiving and saying ‘it's okay' if there is anything wrong.”
Sophomore Savannah Seiler scored a double double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
“I’m really hoping that we make a good run for the conference championship, and go to the playoffs,” OCC head coach Sammy Doucette said. “I feel like we had a really good second half.”
The Pirates next play Antelope Valley College on Saturday at OCC at 7 p.m.
