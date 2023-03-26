OCC continues undefeated season in victory over Ventura

In a match of Pirates against Pirates, Orange Coast College’s women’s tennis team pulled out another victory on Friday. The win against Ventura College marks the 16th consecutive win for the OCC team.
Despite high winds, players such as freshman Sedona Smith and sophomore Madeleine Veltri showed strong performances in their singles matches that both ended in defeat for their opponents. (6-2). (6-1).
“That’s what has made us so strong this year,” head coach Chris Ketcham said. “We have really good depth, but not only that, we have really great players at the top as well.”
Freshman Logan Koitka showed intense stamina in a challenging match that ultimately ended in OCC’s only singles defeat of the day (8-10).
“I was really happy with her performance even if the outcome didn’t go the way we wanted,” Ketcham said.
OCC is now on its way to its last conference match where the Pirates will host Riverside College on April 4.
“They always traditionally have strong programs and it challenges us,” Ketcham said. “These are the types of matches we look forward to. Kind of like today’s match against Ventura.”
