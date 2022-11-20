Pirates finish 2nd in state after finals loss to Santa Barbara

The Orange Coast College women’s water polo squad came up just one game short of a state championship, losing 10-7 to Santa Barbara City College in the CCCAA State Finals on Saturday.
The Pirates qualified for the finals after a semifinals win over San Joaquin Delta College on Friday, which set up a rematch of the Southern California Regional Championships between the Pirates and Vaqueros. While OCC came away with the regional crown on Nov. 12, SBCC claimed its second CCCAA State Championship in the last five years in the rematch after a dominating performance from utility Jenna Olson. The sophomore Vaquero led the contest in scoring with three goals, and added three assists and four steals in the win.
The Pirates found themselves trailing 3-0 midway through the first quarter, but stormed back to tie it 3-3 after a trio of goals from sophomore center Natalia Stanard and sophomore utilities Destiny Hernandez and Ella Wisdom. However, the Vaqueros would respond with a 4-1 run to end the first half with a 7-4 lead.
The Pirates continued to struggle offensively in the second half, only adding one score in the third as they entered the final period trailing 9-5. Coast freshman 2-meter Ana Nardelli was fouled twice in the fourth quarter and connected on both penalty shots, but the short surge she provided the Pirates was not enough to overcome their deficit, as the Pirates fell 10-7 to SBCC.
Despite the loss, OCC’s historic season wrapped up with a 28-5 record, an Orange Empire Conference Championship title, a Socal Regional Championship title and a second place finish in state.
