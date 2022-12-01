PREVIEW: Coast ready for state quarterfinals matchup against American River

Orange Coast College’s women's volleyball team will play American River College in the quarterfinals of the CCCAA State Championship Tournament on Friday at 4 p.m.
After winning the Southern California Regional Finals against Santa Barbara City College on Saturday, the Pirates will look to keep the momentum going when the team travels to Fresno City College to play their first matchup of the state tournament against the Beavers.
“One of the things that I told them [Tuesday] was ‘I want you to be pleased with where you're at, but I don't want you to be satisfied,’” OCC head coach Chuck Cutenese said. “We all still have areas for improvement and we can improve every day in practice and we can continue to improve when we get to state.”
Cutenese explained how players improving their game is a really important key to the team now that OCC is in the state tournament.
“So just keeping them focused on improving and not so much about who we're playing or who we've played, but more in the moment and be aware that two hours today can make you a better volleyball player and we're going to get a chance,” Cutenese said.
The team was working on plenty of parts of their game during practice the last few days.
According to OCC freshman Natalia Brandlin, the team was working on their rotational defense and looked at what the tendencies are for the Beavers that will get OCC prepared for Friday.
OCC sophomore libero and co-captain Emily Payne, who is looking to become the new record-holder for most career digs by any Pirate, said that she sees this as an even matchup and that it will come down to one important aspect of the game.
“I think whoever makes the least unforced errors will come out on top,” Payne said.
Coast traveled to Fresno City Thursday morning and went straight to work. The team went to Fresno City College to work on mainly serving and passing, along with other parts of the game, according to Cutenese.
“I feel like it's a really good opportunity for the team to have some really good bonding experience that will also carry on to next season,” Brandlin said.
ARC is coming into this game winning its last 10 games and with a 26-4 record. This is also American River’s fourth straight year in the state tournament. However, Cutenese believes that the only thing that matters is that Coast is prepared, no matter how good the opposing team is.
“At this point, I don't think records mean anything because we all start all over again,” Cutenese said. “We just got to come in and perform.”
Cutenese believes that OCC’s previous playoff matchups are what got the team prepared for this opportunity.
“I think our conference being so strong really prepares us for what we faced in the playoffs – first round, [Cypress College] that we had split with and that was a really tough draw and then Santa Barbara upsetting [San Diego Mesa College] and that was a tough draw,” Cutenese said.
There are two undisclosed Pirates that did not travel with the team due to possible illnesses, according to Cutenese.
Despite the Pirates not going into Fresno with the entire squad, many players, including Payne, are looking forward to their game on Friday.
“It is going to be an amazing experience for each and every one and I hope that my freshman teammates will build off of that for next year,” Payne said.
The live stream for Friday’s game is available on BAOSN.
